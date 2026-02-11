International Biotechnology Company Directory 2026: 3,000 Biotechnology Companies and 10,000 Executives Working in the Industry Around the World

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "International Directory of Biotechnology Companies" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The International Directory of Biotechnology Companies is one of the most comprehensive and accurate Directories of companies and executives in the biotechnology industry that has ever been published. It contains more than 3,000 biotechnology companies and 10,000 executives working in the industry around the world.
This powerful Directory is your connection to key decision-makers in the biotechnology industry in Europe, the Americas, the Asia & Pacific region, the Middle East and Africa.
No other international directory keeps you abreast of the thousands of personnel changes taking place due to company mergers, acquisitions, consolidations, and staff turnover. This Directory is a must-have for anyone who needs to find contacts in biotechnology worldwide.
This Directory will enable you to:
- Pinpoint key executives
- Profile a market
- Build new business prospects
- Generate new customers
- Discover who your competitors are
- Make vital contacts
- Save the time, money and effort of doing your own research
- Identify alternative suppliers and manufacturers
- Source up-to-date company information
- Keep track of key staff movements
- Access a wealth of quality information on companies and key personnel worldwide.
Whether you are a product manager, in charge of marketing or simply interested to remain in touch with the latest developments in the biotechnology industry, this Directory will save you time and effort in finding the up-to-date information you need.
Company categories include in this Directory include:
- Biotechnology
- Genomics
- Biopharmaceuticals
- Gene Mapping
- Bioinformatics
- Gene Sequencing
- Biochips
- Pharmacogenomics & SNP's
- Functional Genomics
- plus many more categories!
This Directory also covers senior personnel in key job function areas such as:
- Managing Directors/CEOs
- Strategy & Planning
- Directors
- Market Research
- Senior Management
- Regulatory & Legal Affairs
- Sales & Marketing
- Personnel
- Research & Development
- Business Development
- and much more!
Key Features of the Directory include:
- 3,000 biotechnology companies listed with a description of company activities
- 10,000 senior biotechnology personnel listed with name & job title
- Full contact details including email and website addresses
- Global coverage of companies and key personnel
- Comprehensive Indexing
Coverage:
- Western & Eastern Europe incl. UK
- USA & Canada
- South & Central America
- The Middle East
- Africa
- East, South & North Asia incl. Japan
- Australasia and the Pacific
This Directory has been especially compiled to assist biotechnology professionals with market research, strategic planning, as well as contacting prospective clients or suppliers. It is also an indispensable guide to all of the world's biotechnology companies and key biotechnology decision-makers!
Country Index
- Argentina
- Australia
- Austria
- Belgium
- Brazil
- Canada
- China
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Hong Kong
- Hungary
- Ireland
- Israel
- Italy
- Korea
- Malaysia
- Mexico
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Singapore
- South Africa
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Turkey
- United Kingdom
- United States of America
Index of company products
Index of companies
For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/do6h2x
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.