Premium Products International Expands Turkish Towel Sourcing Programs to Support Rising U.S. Retail and Hospitality Demand

New York City, NY, Feb. 11, 2026 -- Premium Products International, Inc. (PPI), a U.S.-based sourcing and market development firm, today announced the expansion of its Turkish towel sourcing programs to support growing demand from U.S. retail, hospitality, and wellness buyers seeking higher-quality textiles backed by reliable, scalable supply chains.

The expanded sourcing initiative reflects increased interest from wholesale buyers focused on elevating guest experience and product assortments through towels known for absorbency, durability, and long-term performance. As premium towels continue to move beyond luxury hotels and spas into broader retail and lifestyle categories, buyers are prioritizing sourcing partners that can deliver consistent quality at scale.

PPI’s expanded Turkish towel programs are designed to support importers and wholesale buyers by enabling broader manufacturing alignment, increased production capacity, and enhanced sourcing coordination. The initiative enables buyers to confidently scale towel programs while maintaining product standards, delivery reliability, and supply continuity.

Central to this expansion is the quality of Turkish cotton. Cotton grown in Türkiye, particularly in the Aegean region, is widely recognized in the textile industry for its long staple fibers, which yield towels that are softer, more absorbent, and more durable over time. These performance characteristics are especially important in hospitality and high-volume retail environments. This is where frequent use and laundering place greater demands on textile quality.

Wholesale buyers are also reassessing sourcing strategies amid continued global supply chain uncertainty. Pricing volatility, inconsistent quality, and logistical disruptions in certain regions have increased interest in sourcing destinations that combine craftsmanship with operational stability. Türkiye’s established textile infrastructure, skilled workforce, and export expertise continue to position Turkish manufacturers as preferred partners for premium towel production.

Türkiye remains a strategic sourcing destination due to its textile heritage, access to high-quality cotton, and ability to support scalable manufacturing programs. Compared to alternative sourcing regions, Turkish towel manufacturers offer a competitive balance of material quality, production flexibility, and pricing consistency—key considerations for buyers supplying hotels, resorts, spas, and national retail accounts.

PPI works directly with established Turkish manufacturing partners to support U.S. buyers throughout the sourcing process, from supplier vetting and production oversight to logistics coordination and market alignment. The expanded sourcing programs enhance PPI’s ability to support buyers as towel programs grow in volume, complexity, and market reach.

“Our focus has always been on building long-term sourcing solutions, not transactional supply,” said Nabil Nahra, President of Premium Products International, Inc. “As demand for premium towels continues to grow across retail and hospitality, we are expanding our Turkish sourcing programs to ensure buyers have access to consistent quality, scalable production, and dependable delivery. Turkish cotton and Türkiye’s manufacturing capabilities continue to offer a strong sourcing advantage in today’s market.”

As hospitality brands invest in guest experience and retailers respond to consumer demand for premium home and lifestyle products, towels remain a high-impact category. Buyers are increasingly seeking sourcing partners who can support long-term quality standards while adapting to evolving volume and distribution requirements.

Premium Products International’s expanded Turkish towel sourcing programs are designed to meet these priorities by aligning U.S. buyer expectations with trusted Turkish manufacturing capabilities, enabling importers and wholesale buyers to integrate premium Turkish towels into their product lines and hospitality programs with confidence.

About Premium Products International, Inc.

Founded in 1992, Premium Products International, Inc. (PPI) is a U.S.-based global sourcing and market development firm connecting brands with trusted international manufacturing partners. With more than 40 years of leadership experience in international marketing and market development, PPI helps companies bring high-quality products to market with confidence.

PPI leads client relationships in the United States while working closely with carefully vetted manufacturing partners to ensure consistency across product development, quality standards, production, and delivery timelines. The company’s approach balances premium materials, competitive cost structures, and dependable supply chain execution.

Today, PPI supports retail, hospitality, and private-label brands through strategic sourcing, product development support, and scalable manufacturing partnerships designed for long-term business growth.

