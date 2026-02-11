2026 Who's Who in Egypt Resource: Comprehensive Biographical Details and Insights on Influential Figures and Institutions

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Who's Who in Egypt" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The most powerful, influential and gifted men & women throughout Egypt were brought together in a single volume.



Who's Who in Egypt offers comprehensive, accurate, up-to-date and impartial information on thousands of the most prominent and significant figures throughout Egypt. This superb reference work records the lives and achievements of men and women from every profession and activity.



It is the reference work for anyone interested in Egypt. Highly recommended, Who's Who in Egypt is an outstanding biographical reference work containing comprehensive information on the key figures in Egypt.



Due to the strength of their achievements and their influential positions, these prominent individuals have become highly esteemed in public life.



The biographies include data and place of birth, career highlights, awards, academic education, and special contributions to the public interest or economic progress which were instrumental in making these individuals well known.



Each honoree provides a role model of excellence whether in government, business, academic, religion, media or public service. These individuals exemplify the wealth of talent and leadership with which Egypt is blessed, and it is fitting that their accomplishments are being acknowledged in this way.



The Who's Who also surveys the country in detail from a historical, political and economic perspective. Comprehensive background information such as details on the functions and activities of government, official awards and other relevant facts from the world of politics and economics further a fuller understanding of this great country.



Biographical Section



This section of the Who's Who sets out precise biographical details on eminent individuals from every sphere of activity - government, politics, the diplomatic service, the military, administration, science, legal professions, finance, arts, education, music, medicine, literature etc.



Entries include nationality; date and place of birth; education; marital and family details; past career and current position; honors; awards and publications; leisure interests; current address and contact details.



Survey of Egypt Section



In this section, you can find details on Egypt in a matter of seconds. It gives you a breakdown of the following subjects - companies and organizations in Egypt, history, constitution, economy and culture, containing information on:

Head of State;

Government Departments

Addresses Of Embassies And Consulates

Important Banking/Financial Institutions

Major Companies

Universities

The Media;

Cultural And Tourist Centres.

Who's Who in Egypt remains quite indispensable as a superb one-stop research tool which records the lives and achievements of recognized established Egypt personalities and those rising to prominence. Valuable and unique, Who's Who in Egypt will prove an invaluable acquisition for researchers, academic, public, and business libraries, and to governments, corporations, the media, organizations and anyone needing up-to-date information on Egypt.



Key Topics Covered:

Foreword

Profile of the President

Map of Egypt

Government

People

Economy

Government Directory in Egypt

Government Directory of Egypt: Ministries

Government Directory of Egypt: Government Agencies

Who's Who in Egypt Biographicals

Index of Names

For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w84ois

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.