The Skyway Organization Launches Integrated Platform Spanning Advanced Materials, Autonomy, and Space Systems

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Skyway Organization, a U.S.-based technology company, today announced its emergence as a platform-scale integrator across advanced materials, autonomous systems, and space infrastructure, unifying multiple proprietary technologies into a single, vertically aligned corporate architecture.

Rather than operating as isolated programs, Skyway’s technologies are designed to function as a coherent industrial and mission platform, enabling faster development cycles, higher system performance, and scalable deployment across aerospace, defense, and commercial space markets.

Skyway’s platform integrates three core IP stacks:

TitanFlow™ — advanced reactor and materials manufacturing systems for high-performance carbon nanomaterials

— advanced reactor and materials manufacturing systems for high-performance carbon nanomaterials SARA™ — an AI-native autonomy and digital engineering platform

— an AI-native autonomy and digital engineering platform HYDRA™ — a multi-domain vehicle and mission architecture spanning maritime, atmospheric, and orbital environments

Together, these systems support applications ranging from industrial-scale materials production to autonomous mission execution and in-space manufacturing and operations (ISAM).

“Skyway is building infrastructure, not point solutions,” said Rob Britts, Co-Founder and CEO at Skyway. “Our platform connects how materials are made, how systems are designed and operated, and how missions are executed — from Earth to orbit.”

Skyway’s architecture is explicitly aligned with emerging national priorities around industrial base resilience, autonomy at scale, and space domain expansion, positioning the company as a long-term partner to government agencies, primes, and commercial operators.

About The Skyway Organization

The Skyway Organization develops integrated platforms across advanced materials, autonomous systems, and space infrastructure. Its proprietary TitanFlow™, SARA™, and HYDRA™ technologies are designed to operate as a unified system supporting dual-use aerospace, defense, and space missions.

Media Contact:

info@theskywayorg.com