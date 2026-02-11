Aging Trade-Ins Collide With Surging Global Demand for Pre-Owned Smartphones, According to New Data Released from Circana and B-Stock

San Mateo, CA and Chicago, IL, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New data from both Circana and B-Stock reveals the age of smartphones traded-in reached an all-time high during the 2025 upgrade cycle, with most devices being three generations back or older. The data also shows that despite aging trade-in inventory, pre-owned smartphones are in high demand globally, and gaining trust amongst consumers as more OEMs and mobile carriers invest in Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) programs.

Circana data shows that as of October 2025, approximately 11% of U.S. consumers own a pre-owned smartphone, with roughly 30% of those being certified models. Specific to CPO programs, consumer trust appears to have greatly improved: nearly half of pre-owned buyers report phone condition was “much better” than expected. And, as concerns about condition, hardware performance, and battery life have eased, 75% of consumers who bought their current phones in new condition report they’d consider a CPO device as an option, demonstrating growing trust in refurbished devices.

“The pre-owned smartphone market in the U.S. remains incredibly resilient, driven by strong consumer demand for affordable, high-quality devices, as well as the growing pool of second-hand devices entering the market,” said Brad Akyuz, Industry Analyst Consultant, Mobile at Circana. “At the same time, the quality of work being done by the wireless community with respect to refurbishment, including increased use of genuine parts, and introducing greater transparency and standardization across the secondary market, has altered buyer expectations and improved perceptions of device condition.”

This mounting trust and demand has resulted in the pre-owned market outpacing the new market with supply steadily increasing as trade-ins have become an integral part of carriers’ retention programs. However, extended ownership cycles are now reshaping pre-owned supply. B-Stock data shows that devices five generations old or older (N-5+) accounted for 19% of all pre-owned smartphone supply in 2025, that’s up 75% from 2022. At the same time, this same data shows D and E grade devices reached record-high levels, signaling a noticeable skew toward lower-quality inventory as device lifecycles continue to stretch.

The effect of this aging supply pool is a tightening domestic market for pre-owned supply, in particular CPO devices. “Aging, lower-grade models typically aren’t eligible for U.S.-based CPO programs as they usually require newer generation devices in A/B grade condition,” said Sean Cleland, VP of Mobile at B-Stock. “As carriers stretch payment terms out to 36 months, consumers are holding onto devices longer and fewer trade-ins meet these thresholds. While the volume of trade-ins may be healthy, the composition is shifting away from what CPO programs need.”

Simultaneously, there is heightened international competition pulling volume offshore. B-Stock international shipment data shows that a roughly 15% devaluation of the U.S. dollar made American devices significantly more attractive to overseas buyers in 2025. As a result, international shipments of U.S.-sourced pre-owned smartphones nearly tripled year over year. Dubai and Hong Kong accounted for approximately 80% of global volume, while the Netherlands and Spain emerged as fast-growing export destinations. Demand was particularly strong across Southern Europe, where older models such as the iPhone 6, 7, and 8 remain in active use.

“International refurbishers, especially in regions where labor and parts are cheaper, are competing aggressively for the older supply,” said Cleland. “Those dynamics are starting to squeeze domestic refurbishers that don’t have the same cost structure or access to inventory.”

About Circana

Circana is a leader in providing technology, AI, and data to fast-moving consumer packaged goods companies, durables manufacturers, and retailers seeking to optimize their businesses. Circana’s predictive analytics and technology empower clients to measure their market share, understand the underlying consumer behavior driving it, and accelerate their growth. Circana’s Liquid Data® technology platform is powered by an expansive, high-quality data set, and intelligent algorithms trained on six decades of domain expertise. With Circana, clients can take immediate action to future-proof and evolve their growth strategies amid an increasingly complex, fast-paced, and ever-changing economy.

About B-Stock

B-Stock is the world’s largest B2B recommerce platform and system of record for all resale. We connect sellers and buyers of returned, trade-in, and overstock inventory through a suite of online resale channels. Our customers range from the world’s largest brands and retailers that want best-in-class inventory resale management to entrepreneurs looking to source valuable merchandise for their resale businesses.

With hundreds of thousands of transactions completed annually, we believe technology and access drive a healthy B2B resale ecosystem. B-Stock gives buyers a simple and direct way to buy valuable products directly from retailers and offers sellers a technology-driven replacement for traditional resale methods, while boosting operational efficiency, recovery rates, and cycle time.









Attachment