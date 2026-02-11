DIL Walk Foundation Takes National and Global Leadership Role in Advancing Precision Health and Healthspan

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The DIL Walk Foundation is strengthening its leadership role in advancing precision health, longevity research, and healthspan-focused care, positioning Canada as an active contributor to a rapidly evolving global movement aimed at transforming how the world approaches aging and chronic disease.

As populations age across Canada, other Western nations, and increasingly worldwide, healthcare systems face mounting pressure from chronic illness, declining functional health, and rising costs. In response, the DIL Walk Foundation has expanded its charitable mandate to support global collaboration, innovation, and equitable access to precision health solutions that prioritize healthspan, not just lifespan.

“As a global community, we are facing the same challenge: people are living longer, but too many are spending those added years in poor health,” said Ms. Raman Kapoor, President of the DIL Walk Foundation and CEO of The BioSport Health Inc. “Healthspan is a universal priority, and Canada has a critical role to play in shaping solutions that are scalable, ethical, and inclusive.”

Global Context, Local Impact

The DIL Walk Foundation’s initiatives recognize that aging is not a regional issue, but a global demographic shift. Countries around the world are seeking new models of care that move beyond reactive medicine toward precision-driven, prevention-first systems capable of sustaining healthier populations.

By convening global leaders, researchers, clinicians, policymakers, and innovators, the Foundation is helping to bridge international perspectives with Canadian health priorities, ensuring that insights from global research and best practices translate into meaningful outcomes at the community level.

“Longevity science is advancing rapidly worldwide,” said Ms. Kapoor. “Our responsibility is to ensure those advances improve real lives, across borders, cultures, and healthcare systems.”

Agenda Focused on AI, Genomics, and the Future of Care

The Foundation’s agenda emphasizes the integration of artificial intelligence, genomics, and advanced data analytics into healthcare decision-making to enable earlier risk detection, personalized prevention, and improved long-term outcomes.

Key focus areas include AI-enabled risk prediction, genomics-based prevention, ethical data use, translation of innovation into practice, and system readiness for precision health adoption.

“Precision health is not about replacing human care. It is about empowering clinicians and individuals with better information, earlier insights, and more personalized pathways to health,” Ms. Kapoor noted.

Collaboration Across Sectors and Borders

The Precision Health and Longevity Summit, hosted by the DIL Walk Foundation, is designed to unite international and Canadian experts from academia, industry, healthcare systems, and government to foster collaboration and shared learning. These global perspectives enrich discussions on how nations can adapt healthcare systems to meet the demands of aging populations.

“Advancing healthspan requires global thinking and local action. By supporting the DIL Walk Foundation’s work, we are helping bring together world-class expertise in AI, genomics, and precision health to drive solutions that can benefit aging populations everywhere,” said Dr. Anmol Kapoor, CEO of BioAro.

“The summit is an important platform for translating genomics into practical health solutions. It will help shape how precision health is adopted across Canada,” said Dr. Raja Singh, Genomics and Digital Health Strategist.

“The summit highlights how precision health can prevent chronic disease earlier and improve long-term outcomes. This focus on healthspan is essential,” said Dr. Faisal Hasan, Endocrinology and Diabetes Specialist at Advanced Cardiology Consultants and Diagnostics.

Funds raised through DIL Walk Foundation–supported initiatives help advance research, education, and collaborative platforms that expand access to precision health and longevity science, with a strong emphasis on inclusivity and long-term impact.

Special Guest Speakers Spotlight Global and Community Leadership

The Precision Health and Longevity Summit will feature a distinguished group of special guest speakers whose expertise spans clinical care, genomics, artificial intelligence, data systems, law, policy, athletics, and community leadership. Together, they reflect the multidisciplinary approach required to advance precision health and healthspan at scale.

Confirmed special guest speakers include:

• Dr. Anmol Kapoor – Cardiologist and Precision Health Innovator

• Dr. Raja Singh – Genomics and Digital Health Strategist

• Dr. Faisal Hasan – Endocrinology and Diabetes Specialist

• Dr. Vani Ikkurti – Translational Genomics Scientist and Bioinformatician

• Ken Lima-Coelho – Community Builder, Speaker, Journalist, and Youth Advocate

• Wish Bakshi – Data and AI Systems Engineer, Commodities Trading and Operations Specialist

• Ruchi Bindra – CEO of Vautra, Global Legal Strategist, Corporate and Blockchain Law Specialist

• Christina Smith – Canadian Bobsleigh Pioneer & Olympian, International Speaker & Author



Community Voices at the Center

While global expertise informs the agenda, community engagement remains central to the Foundation’s mission. Bringing global leaders together while keeping communities at the heart of the conversation ensures that innovation is practical, relevant, and inclusive.

“Longevity starts far earlier than most people think,” said Ken Lima-Coelho, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Calgary, Community Builder, Speaker, Journalist, and Youth Advocate. “This Summit brings together precision health, health technology, and community systems to support better outcomes across the full lifespan. I look forward to learning more through this gathering of experts.”

“The summit is a key forum for discussing responsible data use and governance. It will help ensure precision health innovation is ethical and trustworthy,” said Ruchi Bindra, CEO of Vautra and Global Legal Strategist.

Responding to the Future of Aging

With seniors representing one of the fastest-growing demographic groups worldwide, the DIL Walk Foundation underscores the urgency of preparing healthcare systems for the future. Healthspan-focused strategies powered by AI, genomics, and collaborative leadership are essential to improving quality of life, reducing healthcare strain, and supporting economic sustainability.

“Healthspan is a global responsibility,” said Ms. Kapoor. “What we build today will define how societies age tomorrow.”

About the DIL Walk Foundation

The DIL Walk Foundation (Do It for Longevity) is a Canadian charitable organization dedicated to improving health outcomes through prevention, education, research, and innovation. By advancing precision health and fostering national and global collaboration, the Foundation works to ensure people can live longer, healthier lives with independence, dignity, and purpose.

BioAro Inc. is one of the supporters of the Precision Health and Longevity Summit 2026. BioAro Inc. is a biotechnology and precision health company developing next-generation bioactives, diagnostics, and AI-enabled research platforms for longevity and preventive medicine. By integrating laboratory science, artificial intelligence, and clinical expertise, BioAro translates peer-reviewed research into purpose-built solutions designed to extend healthspan and optimize human performance.

