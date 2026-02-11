Dewpoint Therapeutics Selects First-in-Class MYC Condensate Modulator Development Candidate

• First MYC condensate-modulating small molecule advanced to Development Candidate

• Demonstrates potent, selective inhibition of MYC-driven transcription via condensate modulation

• Preclinical data support potential across MYC-dependent cancers



BOSTON , Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dewpoint Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company pioneering condensate-modulating therapeutics, today announced the selection of a Development Candidate (DC) for its MYC program. MYC is a master regulator of oncogenic transcription implicated across multiple high-burden cancers, yet has historically resisted direct pharmacologic control. The MYC DC is a first-in-class small molecule designed to disrupt MYC-driven oncogenic transcription by modulating the aberrant biomolecular condensates that organize transcriptional control in cancer cells.

“MYC has long been one of the most compelling and most elusive targets in oncology,” said Isaac Klein, MD, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Dewpoint Therapeutics. “This milestone underscores the power of Dewpoint’s condensate-modulating platform to tackle foundational drivers of disease that have resisted conventional drug discovery approaches. Advancing a MYC development candidate is a significant step forward for the Company and reinforces our conviction that condensate biology can open entirely new therapeutic frontiers.”

The MYC DC was selected based on a comprehensive preclinical data package demonstrating potency and specificity in MYC-dependent cellular systems, favorable in vivo pharmacology, including tumor regressions in MYC-dependent models, and tolerability supportive of advancement toward IND-enabling studies. The program is positioned to explore multiple tumor contexts in which MYC dependence is a central driver of oncogenic biology.

“What is exciting about this molecule is not just that it impacts MYC, but how it does so,” said Ann Boija, PhD, SVP Head of Research at Dewpoint Therapeutics. “By targeting the condensate-level organization of transcription, we are intervening at the level where MYC exerts its function. This provides a mechanistically novel and coherent framework for understanding efficacy, selectivity, and therapeutic window in MYC-driven cancers.”

Dewpoint is prepared to advance the MYC DC through IND-enabling studies while continuing to deepen its understanding of MYC condensate biology across cancer models.

About Dewpoint

Dewpoint is a clinical-stage biotech, applying condensate biology towards the development of novel therapeutics. The realization that a wide range of diseases are regulated by condensate dysfunction offers new opportunities to modulate the function of high-value targets. Dewpoint’s proprietary AI-powered integrated platform underpins a drug discovery pipeline spanning multiple therapeutic areas, and collaborations with Bayer and Novo Nordisk. Learn more at Dewpointx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Condensates

Condensates are membraneless organelles that form dynamically throughout the cell via a process called phase separation. These subcellular compartments organize and concentrate molecules within cells, enabling diverse biochemical processes. The dysregulation of biomolecular condensates has been observed in many diseases, including cancer, diabetes, cardiopulmonary, and neurological disorders. Condensate-modulating drugs (c-mods) provide novel therapeutic options for complex diseases and historically undruggable targets. Learn more about condensate science at Condensates.com.

