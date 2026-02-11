ANEUVO Recognized with Taiwan’s 22nd National Innovation Award for ExaStim® Neuromodulation Technology

Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANEUVO (Niche Biomedical, Inc. d.b.a. ANEUVO), a medical technology company advancing non-invasive neuromodulation for people living with spinal cord injury (SCI), announced it has been named a winner of Taiwan’s 22nd National Innovation Award in the International Startup Award track, within the Innovative Medical Devices & Diagnostic Technologies category.

Often recognized as a leading platform in Taiwan’s biomedical and “big health” innovation ecosystem, the National Innovation Award spotlights technologies with clear potential for real-world impact and supports pathways to commercialization and cross-sector collaboration.

ANEUVO’s recognition highlights the company’s work on ExaStim®, a non-invasive neuromodulation system designed to support neurorehabilitation through personalized stimulation strategies that fit into real clinical workflows and expand access beyond the clinic to home use. ExaStim previously completed clinical testing as part of ANEUVO’s nationwide, double-blind ASPIRE™ clinical trial and has received FDA Breakthrough Device Designation, reflecting its potential to address unmet needs in neurorehabilitation. ExaStim also received CE Mark certification in 2025, supporting its implementation in the European market.

“We’re honored to be recognized by the National Innovation Award. This validation reinforces our focus on building a therapy platform that can be integrated into real rehabilitation workflows and scaled responsibly. Our goal is to bring meaningful, practical innovation to people living with spinal cord injury, and to do it with the quality and evidence patients, clinicians, and partners expect,” said Dr. Yi-Kai Lo, Co-Founder and CEO of ANEUVO.

In addition to receiving the National Innovation Award, ANEUVO was selected to participate in the award program’s pitch showcase, an event feature designed to spotlight a small number of standout award-recognized innovations to attendees and ecosystem stakeholders. ANEUVO was one of three companies invited to present from a cohort of nearly 392 award-recognized submissions.

About the ExaStim® Stimulation System

The ExaStim Stimulation System delivers targeted and selective spinal cord stimulation, non-invasively, to facilitate the restoration of damaged corticospinal connections. ExaStim is a portable neurostimulation device that sends pulses of electricity to a multi-electrode pad to stimulate nerves along the spinal cord and dorsal roots. The system is controlled via proprietary programming software on a standard mobile digital device. The ExaStim® Stimulation System is only approved for the European Market and is an investigational device, limited by Federal (US) law for investigational use in the United States.

About ANEUVO

ANEUVO is developing revolutionary bioelectronic medicine to help restore functional independence, improve quality of life, and create a healthier and more equitable world for people living with disabling diseases and conditions. Leveraging the company’s advanced biotechnology platform and deep expertise, ANEUVO is tackling critical healthcare challenges to deliver meaningful solutions to underserved patients in need. For more information, visit www.aneuvo.com.

