What’s Behind the World’s USD 43.36 Billion Investment in Bioreactors by 2034?

Ottawa, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bioreactors market size is calculated at USD 18.61 billion in 2026 and is expected to reach around USD 43.36 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 11.14% for the forecasted period.

Key Takeaways

North America accounted for the largest share of the bioreactors market in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the studied years.

By fabrication material, the stainless steel segment registered dominance in the market in 2024.

By fabrication material, the single-use segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

By type of bioprocess, the batch and fed-batch segment led the market in 2024.

By type of bioprocess, the continuous segment is expected to grow at the highest rate in the market during the forecast period.

By type of biologic, the antibodies segment dominated the global market.

By type of biologic, the cell therapies segment is expected to show the fastest growth over the forecast period.

What are Bioreactors?

Bioreactors are controlled systems or vessels designed to support biological processes by providing optimal conditions such as temperature, pH, oxygen, and nutrients for the growth of cells, microorganisms, or enzymes to produce biologically derived products. The bioreactors market is growing due to rising demand for biologics, vaccines, and cell and gene-based therapies. Expanding biopharmaceutical R&D, increasing adoption of single-use bioreactors, and advancements in automation and process control are improving production efficiency. Additionally, growing investments in biotechnology, personalized medicine, and large-scale biologics manufacturing, along with increasing clinical trial and regulatory approvals, are accelerating global bioreactors adoption.

What are the Prominent Drivers in the Bioreactors Market?

The market is driven by increasing production of biologics, vaccines, and biosimilars, along with rapid growth in cell and gene therapy research. Rising investments in biopharmaceutical R&D, adoption of single-use and scalable bioreactor systems, and demand for efficient, cost-effective manufacturing are key contributors. Additionally, advancements in automation, process monitoring, and regulatory support for biologics manufacturing are accelerating market growth worldwide.

What are the Substantial Trends in the Bioreactors Market?

In December 2025, PBS Biotech introduced the MiniPRO platform, a multi-parallel Vertical-Wheel bioreactor developed for high-throughput cell therapy process development. The system is designed to simplify process optimization and support efficient scale-up of cell therapy manufacturing.

PBS Biotech introduced the MiniPRO platform, a multi-parallel Vertical-Wheel bioreactor developed for high-throughput cell therapy process development. The system is designed to simplify process optimization and support efficient scale-up of cell therapy manufacturing. In April 2025, ABEC launched its Advanced Therapy Bioreactor, a new platform designed to support efficient cell expansion in ATMP manufacturing. The system delivers improved process control and scalable performance, helping overcome constraints of conventional bioreactors and enabling more efficient development and production of advanced cell therapies.

What is the Emerging Challenge in the Bioreactors Market?

A key challenge in the market is scaling up cell and gene therapy production while maintaining product consistency and quality. Complex process control, high capital costs, and the need for specialized expertise increase operational difficulty. In addition, regulatory compliance and validation requirements add time and cost pressure for manufacturers.

Regional Analysis

What Made North America Dominant in the Bioreactors Market in 2024?

North America dominated the market in 2024 due to its strong biopharmaceutical manufacturing base, high adoption of advanced cell and gene therapies, and significant R&D investments. The region benefits from the presence of leading bioreactor manufacturers, well-established regulatory frameworks, and extensive funding from government and private organizations supporting biologics and advanced therapy production.

The U.S. bioreactors market is expanding strongly, propelled by robust biopharmaceutical R&D, vaccine and cell therapy manufacturing, and adoption of advanced single-use and automated systems. Leading firms like Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher, Merck, and Eppendorf drive innovation. Future opportunities include personalized medicine platforms and digital bioprocessing integration.

Canada’s market benefits from rising investments in biotech and sustainable bioprocessing, particularly algal bioreactor research and environmental biotech applications. Growth trends include modular, flexible bioreactors and collaborations between research institutions and biotech startups. Major players focus on automation and entry into novel therapeutic production, creating future opportunities in clean tech and contract services.

How did the Asia Pacific Expand At the Fastest Pace in the Market in 2024?

Asia Pacific expanded at the fastest pace in the bioreactors market in 2024, driven by rapid growth in biopharmaceutical manufacturing, rising investments in biosimilars and cell-based therapies, and increasing government support for biotech innovation. Countries such as China, India, and South Korea strengthened local production capacities, while cost-effective manufacturing, expanding clinical pipelines, and improving regulatory frameworks further accelerated market growth across the region.

In China, the rapid expansion of biologics, biosimilars, and vaccine manufacturing fuels bioreactor demand, alongside government support to strengthen domestic production and reduce import dependency. Adoption of single-use systems and large bioprocess facilities is trending, with opportunities in monoclonal antibody and cell therapy supply. Global biotechs and local champions are expanding capacity.

India’s growth is driven by expanding biotech research, contract manufacturing organizations, and increasing vaccine and biosimilar production. Investments by companies like Syngene International highlight opportunities in global bioprocessing services. Trends include technology transfer, collaboration with global CDMOs, and adoption of scalable bioreactors for biologics, positioning India as a competitive manufacturing hub.

Segmental Insights

By Fabrication Material Insights

How did the Stainless Steel Segment Dominate the Bioreactors Market in 2024?

The stainless steel segment dominated the market in 2024 due to its widespread use in large-scale commercial biologics production. These systems offer high durability, long operational life, superior process control, and compatibility with established GMP manufacturing standards. Their ability to handle high-volume efficiency made them the preferred choice for vaccine, monoclonal antibody, and industrial biopharmaceutical manufacturing.

The single-use segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR due to rising demand for flexible, cost-efficient, and contamination-free bioprocessing. These systems reduce cleaning and validation needs, shorten setup time, and lower capital investment. Their suitability for small to mid-scale production, clinical trials, and cell and gene therapies made them ideal for rapidly evolving biologics manufacturing during the forecast period.

By type of bioprocess Insights

Why the Batch and Fed-batch Segment Dominated the Bioreactors Market?

The batch and fed-batch segment dominates the market due to its proven reliability, process simplicity, and wide adoption in biologics manufacturing. These modes offer better control over nutrient supply, product yield, and quality, making them ideal for monoclonal antibodies and vaccines. Their compatibility with existing infrastructure, regulatory familiarity, and cost-effectiveness further supported strong market dominance.

The continuous segment is expected to grow at the highest rate due to rising demand for higher productivity, consistent product processing enables steady-state operations, reduced downtime, and improved process efficiency compared to traditional methods. Growing adoption in biologics, biosimilars, and advanced therapies, along with regulatory acceptance of continuous manufacturing, is further accelerating market growth during the forecast period.

By Type of Biologic Insights

How did the Antibodies Segment Dominate the Bioreactors Market in 2024?

The antibodies segment dominated the market in 2024 due to sustained global demand for large -scale, cost -efficient antibiotics production. Bioreactors are widely used in fermentation-based antibiotic manufacturing, offering high yields and consistent quality. The established production processes, widespread use of bioreactors, and rising demand from hospitals and pharmaceutical companies supported strong adoption across both developed and emerging markets.

The cell therapies segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR due to rapid advancements in regenerative medicine and increasing clinical approvals for CA-T and stem cell therapies. Rising investment in personalized medicine, expanding clinical pipelines, and the need for scalable, controlled bioreactor systems to support complex cell expansion are accelerating adoption across research and commercial manufacturing settings.

What are the Recent Developments in the Bioreactors Market

In October 2024, VFL Sciences, based in Chennai, launched its GreatFlo parallel bioreactors and fermenters to enhance scalability and efficiency in bioprocessing. Designed for biotechnology and pharmaceutical applications, these advanced systems support high-performance research and manufacturing. The launch, led by BIRAC Managing Director Dr. Niraj Kumar, reflects the company’s focus on enabling advanced bioprocess R&D through innovative technology.

VFL Sciences, based in Chennai, launched its GreatFlo parallel bioreactors and fermenters to enhance scalability and efficiency in bioprocessing. Designed for biotechnology and pharmaceutical applications, these advanced systems support high-performance research and manufacturing. The launch, led by BIRAC Managing Director Dr. Niraj Kumar, reflects the company's focus on enabling advanced bioprocess R&D through innovative technology. In May 2024, Multiply Labs partnered with Wilson Wolf Corporation to advance automation of the G-Rex® bioreactor used in cell therapy manufacturing. The collaboration focuses on integrating robotics to scale production, improve process efficiency, and enhance consistency. By reducing manual intervention, the automated G-Rex® system aims to support more reliable and efficient manufacturing of advanced cell-based therapies.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Fabrication Material

Stainless Steel

Single Use

Glass



By Type of Bioprocess

Batch and Fed-batch

Continuous

By type of Biologic

Antibodies

Vaccines

Cell Therapies

Other Biologics

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



