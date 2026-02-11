19 Fleets Redefine What’s Possible on the Road - Meet the 2026 Geotab Innovation Award Winners

Geotab Connect, Las Vegas, NV, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geotab Inc. (“Geotab®”), a global leader in connected transportation, video telematics and asset tracking solutions, today recognized nineteen organizations that are harnessing the power of AI and connected vehicle intelligence to drive significant change in safety, smarter operations and sustainability. The fourth annual Geotab Innovation Awards honor outstanding commercial and public sector fleets for their use of data insights to set new industry benchmarks.

Key takeaways:

Global impact : The Geotab Innovation Awards celebrated 19 fleets across both the commercial and public sector from the U.S., Canada, UK, Latin America and Australia.

: The Geotab Innovation Awards celebrated 19 fleets across both the commercial and public sector from the U.S., Canada, UK, Latin America and Australia. Industry leadership : Winners represented a diverse range of industries, from utilities and logistics to public safety, highlighting a broad, global commitment to data-driven fleet management.

: Winners represented a diverse range of industries, from utilities and logistics to public safety, highlighting a broad, global commitment to data-driven fleet management. Celebrating people and technology: New categories including Safest Driver of the Year and the Marketplace & AI Award, emphasize that innovation is driven equally by advanced technology and the critical role of drivers in road safety and operational excellence.

Celebrating top achievers driving millions in cost savings, safety and environmental impact

Collective achievements of the 2026 Geotab Innovation Award winners:

More than 35 million safer miles driven in the past year (including zero preventable accidents or significant reductions in road incidents)

Over $19 million in savings from reduced fuel, maintenance and insurance costs

More than 8 million pounds of CO₂ removed

“Thirty-five million safe miles and $19 million in savings are the result of deliberate, data-driven culture,” said Neil Cawse, Founder and CEO of Geotab. “This year’s Geotab Innovation Award winners demonstrate that when you empower people with the right technology, the returns are significant. We celebrate their achievements and recognize the contributions being made to set the bar for the industry.”

This year's winners, representing a range of industries such as transportation and logistics, utilities, rental and leasing, public safety, and public administration, reflect a broad industry shift toward integrated, tech-forward fleet ecosystems. Organizations are increasingly moving away from stand-alone tools and embracing unified platforms that combine insights from fuel, maintenance, safety, camera, and compliance systems, enabling faster, data-driven decisions.

Geotab donates $20K to The Hourglass Foundation on behalf of winners

The 2026 Geotab Innovation Awards included a charitable giving component. Commercial sector winners receive a $2,500 donation to their charity of choice. Geotab is also making a donation of $20,000 to the Hourglass Foundation for the Geotab Veterans Scholarship on behalf of all public sector winners. Three new categories were introduced this year: the Altitude Innovation Award, Marketplace & AI Award and Geotab Safest Driver of the Year; an individual award underlining the critical role that drivers play in road safety and keeping the economy moving.

2026 Geotab Innovation Award Winner list

Commercial sector winners:

SAFEST DRIVER OF THE YEAR

Rachel Swartzentruber, Northern Logistics (USA)

Rachel’s journey is one of remarkable transformation, from an Amish upbringing with no driving experience to becoming the Overall Van Driver of the Year. Through determination, professionalism, and faith, she has become a respected mentor and safety leader—embodying the very best of the modern professional driver. Her accomplishments so far include: a perfect annual safety record, 100% clean DOT Inspections and 120,000+ safe miles distance driven without incident over the past year.

Geotab Partner: Fleet Nav Systems

MARKETPLACE & AI AWARD

Baker Roofing (USA)

Baker Roofing is a standout example of how fleets can strategically leverage the Geotab Marketplace® to build a connected, data-driven operational ecosystem and shift its safety culture from reactive to proactive. Integrating seven Marketplace solutions, Baker Roofing unified their data into a single pane of glass, empowering safety teams to coach based on predictive behavioral patterns while simplifying complex insurance claims from days to mere minutes.

Geotab Partner: BlueArrow Telematics

SAFETY CHAMPION

Giant Tiger (Canada)

Two-time Safest Private Fleet in Canada, Giant Tiger delivered significant advancements in road safety, proactive risk reduction, and operational reliability — ensuring its drivers and the communities it serves remain safe every day, while supporting on-time, in-full delivery performance across our store network. The Giant Tiger fleet achieved a best-in-class 4.42% Commercial Vehicle Operator's Registration (CVOR) violation score, while operating over 25 million kilometers annually along Highway 401, North America’s busiest and most congested freight corridor.

Geotab Partner: Telus

HATS Group (UK)



Facing spiralling insurance premiums, the HATS Group deployed Geotab and Lytx cameras, immediately reducing road traffic incidents by 78% in frequency and 96% in cost. In-cab alerts drastically cut seat belt violations and reduced vehicle downtime, improving service and dramatically lowering risk.

Geotab Partner: LEVL

MAINTENANCE CHAMPION



Railworks (USA)



RailWorks demonstrated outstanding maintenance leadership, partnering with Geotab to enhance their work order management system, reducing vehicle repair costs by over $1 million year-over-year. The team also achieved significant fleet idling improvements, driving efficiency, sustainability and cost savings across operations.

Geotab Partner: GPS Solutions

PRODUCTIVITY AWARD - ENTERPRISE

Vancouver Fraser Port Authority (Canada)

The Port of Vancouver modernized its drayage fleet by equipping over 1,500 trucks with Geotab GPS devices, enhancing efficiency and transparency. Through publicly available dashboards and near real-time data, the Port reduced congestion and truck turn times by 40%, — among the best in North America.

PRODUCTIVITY AWARD - SMALL-MEDIUM



Salfa (Chile)



Salfa, one of Chile's leading heavy truck distributors, collaborated with Geotab and its local partner to significantly improve its communication and customer relations strategy in the first 12 months. Salfa estimates over $5.6 million in fuel savings for its customers, projects $2 million in savings from avoided unscheduled downtime, and estimates revenues exceeding $2 million from customer retention and increased use of preventive vehicle maintenance.

Geotab Partner: Triplezeta

SUSTAINABILITY AWARD - ENTERPRISE

CBRE (USA)



CBRE is a global leader in commercial real estate services with strong sustainability goals including being a net-zero organization by 2040 and 100% EV fleet operation by 2035.

Geotab Partner: AT&T Business, T-Mobile for Business

SUSTAINABILITY AWARD - SMALL-MEDIUM

Schindler Canada (Canada)

Schindler Canada is part of Schindler Group, a leader in the space of upward mobility providing manufacturing, installation and repair services for elevators and escalators around the world. With a commitment to operating as sustainably and safely as possible, Schindler Canada leverages Geotab insights for fleet right-sizing and driver coaching – reducing idling fuel usage by 23%, achieving 17% better fuel efficiency than their industry benchmark, and reducing overall GHG emissions from their service vehicles by 14% in the past year.

Geotab Partner: Holman

Public sector winners:

SAFEST DRIVER OF THE YEAR

Wyatt Schubert, Missouri Department of Transportation (USA)

As a Motorist Assist Operator/Supervisor for the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), Wyatt Schubert plays a critical role in ensuring the safety and mobility of Missouri’s traveling public. Wyatt operates in high-risk environments daily, responding to stranded motorists, clearing hazards, and providing traffic control at incident scenes. His remarkable performance includes 114,000 miles driven since 2023 with zero exceptions for speeding or seatbelt usage.

Geotab Partner: BlueArrow Telematics

MARKETPLACE & AI AWARD



CAL FIRE (USA)



CAL FIRE leverages data-driven tools from Geotab, such as the Geotab Data Connector™, building an interactive dashboard that delivers clear insights and helps determine whether fleet vehicles meet the Department of General Services' mandated asset usage thresholds. This proactive approach to data has helped them increase compliance with utilization standards by 26%.

Geotab Partner: USA Fleet Solutions

SAFETY CHAMPION



Essential Energy (Australia)



Essential Energy, a previous winner of the Australasian Fleet Management Association (AfMA) Fleet Safety Award and AfMA Fleet Manager of the Year Award, has made a positive impact on road safety with its in-vehicle monitoring system. As an Organisation committed to reducing road trauma, the system allows drivers to self-correct driving behaviour where required, ensuring a safe and reliable electricity distribution network for our customers. With workers travelling an average of 35 million kilometers annually in regional, rural and remote New South Wales, the program has nearly halved accident claims, lowered maintenance and fuel costs, and reduced CO2 emissions.

Geotab Partner: Nova Systems

MAINTENANCE CHAMPION



State of Oklahoma (USA)



Oklahoma transformed its state fleet operations by adopting Geotab telematics and data insights, moving from manual to a data-driven model. This strategic modernization achieved substantial cost savings, enhanced operational efficiency, and significantly improved customer service — setting new benchmarks for fleet management productivity.

PRODUCTIVITY AWARD - LARGE



City of Austin (USA)



The City of Austin deployed Geotab telematics as a strategic tool to significantly enhance vehicle uptime and streamline complex, city-wide fleet operations. Its success is marked by integration, rigorous user engagement and the incorporation of environmental metrics into productivity. With accurate monitoring and deployment of alternative fuels, the City has achieved demonstrable, sustainable efficiency gains, resulting in nearly 40% reduction in CO2 emissions per unit.

PRODUCTIVITY AWARD - SMALL–MEDIUM



King Township (Canada)



King Township shows that even a small team with limited resources can achieve superior operational performance and service delivery preparedness with the right tools and technology, achieved a 30% reduction in winter material usage per storm, have clear visibility into speeding trends, with data showing a marked reduction in incidents, and measurable improvements in overall driver behaviour. King Township continues its path of telematics innovation, working closely with their Geotab partner to implement Citizen Insights, Rastors.io, and Geotab Vitality to enhance transparency, productivity, and driver safety.

Geotab Partner: Optisolve

SUSTAINABILITY AWARD - LARGE



Department of the Army (USA)



The U.S. Army is electrifying its non-tactical vehicle fleet, aligning with federal mandates and its climate strategy, replacing over 18,000 vehicles with hybrid/EVs and expanding charging. Aided by telematics, its goals are to fully electrify light-duty non-tactical vehicles by 2027 and the entire non-tactical fleet by 2035.

SUSTAINABILITY AWARD - SMALL-MEDIUM



Peel Regional Police (Canada)



In one year, the Peel Regional Police saved over 100,000 liters of fuel by implementing an anti-idling program outside of division buildings, courthouses and hospitals, saving taxpayer money and reducing emissions around public buildings for cleaner air. Their data-led approach allowed $2 million earmarked for patrol vehicles to be redirected to other critical capital needs through asset management, aligning environmental stewardship with public safety.

Geotab Partner: Mobilizz

Altitude by Geotab® winner:

ALTITUDE INNOVATION AWARD (USA)

Pilot Company

Pilot Company is leveraging Altitude’s mobility analytics to prioritize a landmark investment of over $1 billion in enhancing and modernizing their travel center network. By using commercial movement insights to better serve driver needs, they are driving higher levels of customer satisfaction and long-term loyalty across their fleet partnerships. This commitment to innovation sets a new standard for using operational data to improve the driver experience and support a safer, more productive industry.

Legacy Award (USA)

The 2026 Geotab Legacy Award is awarded to Ruan Transportation Management Systems driver Jeff Smith, in memoriam.

Entering the trucking industry as a second career, Jeff dedicated 33 distinguished years to Ruan Transportation Management Systems, his only job ever in transportation. Throughout his tenure, he served a critical role as a trusted advisor, providing leadership and actionable feedback that directly contributed to the successful rollout of Geotab across the Ruan organization.

Jeff achieved the extraordinary milestone of 3 million accident-free miles which is the equivalent of traveling around the Earth more than 120 times. He was also a three-time Ruan Driver of the Year nominee, reflecting his unwavering commitment to safety and excellence. He also received multiple accolades from the customers in which he served for so many years living the Ruan guiding principle of enduring partnerships. Additionally, he was always present volunteering for community impact events and contributing to the communities in which Ruan lives and serves.

Beyond the metrics, Jeff was an extraordinary professional and advocate for his fellow drivers. His professionalism, dedication, and passion for the open road left an enduring impact on Ruan Transportation Management Systems and the broader transportation community. His legacy continues to set the standard for what it means to lead with excellence.

Geotab Partner: Gridline

Learn more about the Geotab Innovation Awards. Follow Geotab on LinkedIn for updates on when next year’s nominations reopen.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What are the Geotab Innovation Awards?

The Geotab Innovation Awards are an annual celebration recognizing Geotab customers that demonstrate outstanding innovation in using data and technology to improve fleet safety, productivity and sustainability.

How are the Geotab Innovation Award winners selected?

Geotab Innovation Award winners are selected by a panel of Geotab industry experts who review nominations based on measurable impact, operational improvements, return on investment and overall industry leadership.

What is the Safest Driver of the Year Award?

In 2026, Geotab introduced a new Safest Driver of the Year Award honoring an individual driver who has maintained an exceptional safety record, often in high-mileage or high-risk environments.

What is the Marketplace & AI Award?

A new category that recognizes organizations that integrate multiple Geotab Marketplace solutions and AI-powered insights to build a more unified and intelligent fleet ecosystem.

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected vehicle and asset management solutions, with headquarters in Oakville, Ontario and Atlanta, Georgia. Our mission is to make the world safer, more efficient, and sustainable. We leverage advanced data analytics and AI to transform fleet performance and operations, reducing cost and driving efficiency. Backed by top data scientists and engineers, we serve over 55,000 global customers, processing 100 billion data points daily from more than 5 million vehicle subscriptions. Geotab is trusted by Fortune 500 organizations, mid-sized fleets, and the largest public sector fleets in the world, including the US Federal government. Committed to data security and privacy, we hold FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorizations. Our open platform, ecosystem of outstanding partners, and Geotab Marketplace deliver hundreds of fleet-ready third-party solutions. This year, we're celebrating 25 years of innovation. Learn more at www.geotab.com and follow us on LinkedIn or visit Geotab News and Views.

GEOTAB and GEOTAB MARKETPLACE are registered trademarks of Geotab Inc. in Canada, the United States and/or other countries.

Geotab, the Geotab logo, Geotab Marketplace, Geotab Innovation Awards, Geotab Connect, Geotab Data Connector and Altitude by Geotab are trademarks or registered trademarks of Geotab Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners, used with permission.

