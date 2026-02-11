BAB, Inc. Reports Year-ended 11/30/25 Results

DEERFIELD, Ill., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BAB, Inc. (OTCQB: BABB) announced its financial results for its fiscal year-ended November 30, 2025, reporting net income of $559,000, or $0.08 per share. For the year-ended November 30, 2025, BAB, Inc. had revenues of $3,439,000 and net income of $559,000, or $0.08 per share, versus revenues of $3,545,000 and net income of $525,000, or $0.07 per share, for the same period ending November 30, 2024.

Income from operations for fiscal 2025 is $722,000 compared to $665,000 in 2024. The increase in income before interest, other and taxes in fiscal 2025 was $57,000, or 8.6%. The Company recorded a tax provision expense of $221,000 for fiscal, 2025, compared to $206,000 for fiscal 2024. The $15,000 increase in tax expense was primarily due to higher income from operations.

Total operating expenses for the year ended November 30, 2025, were $2,718,000 versus $2,880,000 for the year ended November 30, 2024, decreasing $162,000, or 5.6%. The expense decreases in 2025 were primarily due to a $79,000 benefit decrease because of employees changing from the company health plan to Medicare benefits, a $35,000 decrease in Marketing Fund expenses, a $9,000 decrease in occupancy expense, a $20,000 decrease in professional fees and $16,000 in other expenses versus 2024. Additionally, fiscal 2025 expenses decreased by $12,000 due to a sales-type lease termination in 2024. These 2025 decreases were partially offset by increases of $7,000 in payroll and payroll related expenses and $2,000 in advertising and promotion compared to 2024.

BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses Big Apple Bagels®, My Favorite Muffin®, SweetDuet® and Brewster’s® Coffee. The Company’s stock is traded on the OTCQB under the symbol BABB and its web site can be visited at www.babcorp.com.

BAB, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
      
 Fiscal Year Ended
      
 2025
 2024
 % Change
REVENUES     
      
Royalty fees from franchised stores$1,984,438  $1,994,814  -0.5%
Franchise and area development fee revenue 23,331   55,673  -58.1%
Licensing fees and other income 289,348   317,992  -9.0%
Marketing Fund revenue 1,142,281   1,176,663  -2.9%
Total Revenue 3,439,398   3,545,142  -3.0%
      
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES     
      
Selling, general and administrative 1,571,004   1,699,062  -7.5%
Depreciation and amortization 4,481   4,123  8.7%
Marketing Fund expenses 1,142,281   1,176,663  -2.9%
Total Operating Expense 2,717,766   2,879,848  -5.6%
Income before interest, other and taxes 721,632   665,294  8.5%
Interest income 58,412   66,106  -11.6%
Income before provision for income taxes 780,044   731,400  6.7%
      
Current tax expense (206,390)  (198,361) 4.0%
Deferred tax expense (14,610)  (7,839) 86.4%
Total Tax Provision (221,000)  (206,200) 7.2%
      
Net Income$559,044  $525,200  6.4%
      
Earnings per share - basic and diluted 0.08   0.07   
Average number of shares outstanding 7,263,508   7,263,508   
      

