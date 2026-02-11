CS Group (OTCQB: CSDX) Appoints Shah Teelani & Associates, a Dubai-Based PCAOB Auditor, to Consolidate All 2025 Financial Statements for CSDX, CS Interpharm GT LLC and CS Diagnostics Pharma GmbH

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CS Diagnostics Corp. (OTCQB: CSDX) (“CS Group” or the “Company”), a medical technology and hygiene solutions company, today announced the appointment of Shah Teelani & Associates, a Dubai-based Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) registered audit firm, to consolidate and audit the Group 2025 financial statements.

Under the engagement, Shah Teelani & Associates will oversee the consolidation and audit of financial statements for:

CS Diagnostics Corp. (OTCQB: CSDX)

CS Interpharm GT LLC

CS Diagnostics Pharma GmbH



The engagement reflects the Group’s continued commitment to strengthening financial governance, regulatory compliance, and transparency as it advances its international expansion strategy across the United States, GCC region, and Europe.

Management stated that appointing a PCAOB-registered audit firm is a significant step in aligning the Group’s financial reporting structure with U.S. public company standards while integrating its growing international companies under a unified reporting framework. The consolidated audit will support enhanced financial clarity, streamlined reporting processes, and strengthened investor confidence.

The 2025 consolidated financial review will encompass operations related to the MEDUSA hygiene and disinfectant platform, international distribution expansion.

“Engaging Shah Teelani & Associates as our PCAOB-registered auditor represents an important milestone in CS Group’s evolution as a publicly traded company,” said Mohammad Essayed, Group Chief Financial Officer. “As we scale operations across multiple regions, it is essential that our financial reporting structure reflects institutional-grade standards, transparency, and regulatory compliance. This appointment strengthens our governance foundation and supports our long-term growth strategy.”

The Group continues to focus on expanding its manufacturing partnerships, regulatory positioning, international distribution agreements, and capital markets readiness as part of its broader global growth roadmap.

About CS Diagnostics Corp

CS Diagnostics Corp. (OTCQB: CSDX) is a medical technology company advancing a dual-focus platform across infection control and oncology, targeting high-priority global healthcare markets. The Company’s portfolio includes MEDUSA, a smart disinfectant and hygiene solutions platform expanding into wet wipes and liquid formulations for institutional and consumer use, and CS Protect-Hydrogel, a tissue spacer designed to protect healthy organs during prostate cancer radiotherapy. CSDX is progressing through key commercialization milestones, including strategic manufacturing partnerships, multi-region launches across the GCC and Europe, diversified B2B and B2C distribution channels, global logistics agreements, and a growing intellectual property and regulatory roadmap.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements relating to expected or anticipated future events and anticipated results that are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as general economic, market and business conditions, competition for qualified staff, the regulatory process and actions, technical issues, new legislation, uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, uncertainties resulting from working in a new political jurisdiction, uncertainties regarding regulatory and third-party consents and approvals, uncertainties regarding the Company's or any third party's ability to execute and implement future plans, and the occurrence of unexpected events.

Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein because of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors.

For further information, please visit https://group-csd.com/

or contact:

Mohammad Essayed

Email: info@csdcorp.us