CBIZ to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results on February 25, 2026

CLEVELAND, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE: CBZ) (the “Company”), a leading advisor to the middle market, will announce its financial results for the fourth-quarter and full-year periods ended December 31, 2025, after markets close on Wednesday, February 25, 2026.

A conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results will be hosted by CBIZ President and Chief Executive Officer, Jerry Grisko and Chief Financial Officer, Brad Lakhia, at 5 p.m. (ET) on Wednesday, February 25, 2026. The conference call will be webcast live on the investor relations page of the CBIZ website at https://cbiz.gcs-web.com/investor-overview.

An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the call.

Investors can register at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10205902/1031778be4c to receive the dial-in number and a unique personal identification number. Registration will be open throughout the live call; however, we encourage participants to dial in approximately 10 minutes early to avoid delays.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE: CBZ) is a leading professional services advisor to middle-market businesses nationwide. With industry knowledge and expertise in accounting, tax, advisory, benefits, insurance, and technology, CBIZ delivers actionable insights to help clients anticipate what is next and discover new ways to accelerate growth. CBIZ has more than 9,500 team members across 23 major markets coast to coast. For more information, visit www.cbiz.com.

