NxGen Brands, Inc. (OTC: NXGB) Announces Next Phase of CAND Token With Initial PancakeSwap Listing – The Sweetest Valentine’s Treat for Crypto Lovers!

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NxGen Brands, Inc. (OTC: NXGB) (“NXGB” or the “Company”), a branding and digital asset innovator, today announced that the next phase of the CAND Token launch is scheduled to begin Friday, February 13th at 10:00 am EST, delivering the sweetest Valentine’s treat: an irresistible initial listing on PancakeSwap.Finance. Fall head over heels for CAND – the heart-stealing meme token that’s about to ignite a sugar rush of crypto chaos and community love on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC)!

This debut marks the first pair and DEX listing for CAND Token, your golden ticket to the Candy Crew’s world of delectable digital delights, community vibes, and candy-inspired utility. Imagine a token as addictive as chocolate hearts, blending meme magic with real-world candy flair – perfect for Valentine’s gifting, trading, or just indulging in some blockchain sweetness.

The CAND Token is being developed as part of NxGen’s broader strategy to integrate digital products, community engagement, and branded intellectual property under its Candy Crew ecosystem. This PancakeSwap launch is a love letter to our growing community, representing a significant milestone in the Company’s phased rollout of blockchain-enabled initiatives tied to traditional candy manufacturing. Get ready for a Valentine’s weekend filled with sweet gains, wild rides, and enough hype to make your heart skip a beat!

The upcoming phase is designed to expand early participation and further build the CAND community ahead of future platform integrations and brand activations. Full details regarding the structure, timeline, and participation mechanics – including how to connect your MetaMask wallet for that instant sugar fix – will be released on socials later today. Don’t be a sour patch; join the Candy Crew and let the love (and liquidity) flow!

The company is entering a pivotal stage in the evolution of the Candy Crew ecosystem. The CAND launch on PancakeSwap represents the NXGB commitment to combining brand engagement with emerging blockchain technologies in a responsible and strategic manner – all wrapped up in a bow of Valentine’s excitement. The Candy Crew is not just launching a token; they’re sparking a romance between candy lovers and crypto enthusiasts.

CAND Token Information:

Contract Address: 0xCe68994BEbfa378eE62A9a3194cf48C80095798d

Token Symbol: CAND – The Candy Crew’s Heartthrob!

Additional information, updates, and community engagement opportunities are available at: https://CandyCrew.mobirisesite.com

The Company encourages interested participants to follow official NXGB channels for verified updates and announcements. This Valentine’s, treat yourself to CAND – because love, laughter, and liquidity are the ultimate trio!

About NxGen Brands, Inc. (OTC: NXGB):

NxGen Brands, Inc. is focused on building and scaling branded consumer experiences across confectionery, entertainment, digital engagement, and emerging technologies. Through strategic integration of intellectual property, experiential concepts, and blockchain initiatives, NxGen aims to create interactive ecosystems that connect physical products with digital communities – now with an extra dash of Valentine’s magic!

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks related to market conditions, regulatory developments, blockchain adoption, token performance, and the Company’s ability to execute its strategic initiatives. Investors should review the Company’s filings with OTC Markets and other regulatory disclosures for additional information regarding risk factors.