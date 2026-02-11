West Des Moines, Iowa, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Modern Vision Centers has published a new educational article titled How to Choose a Cataract Surgeon in West Des Moines, Iowa, designed to assist patients in making informed decisions about cataract surgery by outlining the most important qualifications, technologies, and procedural considerations when selecting a provider. As the demand for advanced cataract care continues to grow, the article offers practical guidance for patients in Des Moines navigating the many available options and highlights distinctions in surgeon training and clinical protocols that can significantly impact outcomes.

The article provides detailed criteria for evaluating cataract surgeons, including board certification in ophthalmology, fellowship training, membership in professional societies such as the American Academy of Ophthalmology, and certification from the World College of Refractive Surgery and Visual Sciences. It emphasizes that high surgical volume is strongly correlated with improved patient outcomes and lower complication rates. According to the guidance outlined in the article, patients should seek a surgeon who has performed at least 500 to 1,000 cataract procedures and who has direct experience with the specific intraocular lens (IOL) type being considered. These benchmarks are based on recommendations widely accepted by leading ophthalmic organizations and reinforced by clinical data.

Modern Vision Centers distinguishes itself in this space through its team of dedicated surgeons, including Dr. Drew Dickson—currently the only surgeon in Iowa with certification from the World College of Refractive Surgery—and Dr. Brandon Menke, a fellowship-trained ophthalmologist with thousands of cataract surgeries completed. Both surgeons limit their practice in Des Moines exclusively to vision correction procedures, providing focused experience in the latest surgical techniques and lens technologies. The article underscores the importance of choosing a practice that offers this level of surgical specialization and access to state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment.

The publication also addresses a key concern for many patients: understanding the variety of lens implant options available. The article outlines the differences between standard monofocal lenses, which correct vision at a single distance, and advanced premium IOLs such as multifocal, extended depth of focus, and toric lenses for astigmatism. It notes that practices like Modern Vision Centers offering a wide range of lens options are better positioned to match patients with solutions tailored to their visual goals, lifestyle needs, and ocular anatomy.

In addition to lens choice, technology used during surgery is another crucial factor discussed. The article explains the role of femtosecond laser-assisted cataract surgery in enhancing surgical precision by automating key steps such as corneal incisions, capsulotomy, and cataract fragmentation. While traditional phacoemulsification remains effective, laser-assisted techniques may offer advantages for certain patients, particularly those receiving premium lenses. Modern Vision Centers remains the only provider in the Des Moines region offering all seven types of vision correction procedures, including laser-assisted cataract surgery.

A section of the article is dedicated to guiding patients through the consultation process. It recommends that prospective patients ask their surgeon direct questions about experience, complication rates, and postoperative care. The article also emphasizes the value of continuity in surgical care, advising patients to confirm whether the operating surgeon remains involved in postoperative management. At Modern Vision Centers, both Dr. Dickson and Dr. Menke, alongside optometrist Dr. Andrew Milder, remain personally involved in patient care through the entire recovery process, ensuring consistency and timely attention to healing milestones.

The resource further encourages patients to evaluate surgeon reputation through patterns in online reviews, while cautioning against relying solely on anecdotal experiences. Reviews that reflect thorough consultations, clear communication, and surgeon involvement during recovery are identified as strong indicators of quality care. Modern Vision Centers invites prospective patients to explore firsthand accounts and case examples to better understand what to expect from their surgical journey.

Modern Vision Centers is located at 6880 EP True Parkway, Suite 110, in West Des Moines. The practice's physician-owned model supports a patient-focused approach that prioritizes safety, clinical excellence, and long-term visual outcomes. As awareness of premium cataract procedures increases nationwide, Modern Vision Centers continues to provide specialized, data-driven care for patients across Central Iowa.





To read the full article, visit Modern Vision Centers. For more information about the surgeons and technologies mentioned, visit the Modern Vision Centers website.

###

For more information about Modern Vision Centers, contact the company here:



Modern Vision Centers

Jordan Maddox

(515) 674-2020

jmaddexkopp@aligned.vision

6880 EP True Pkwy Suite 110, West Des Moines, IA 50266