This Valentine’s Day and Family Day, Choose Love. Choose Sober Driving.

OAKVILLE, Ontario, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Canadians head out for dinners this Valentine’s Day and for those in provinces celebrating Family Day, MADD Canada reminds everyone to plan ahead for a sober ride home if alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs will be part of the celebrations.

While these holidays are centered on love and connection, they can be a difficult time for those who have lost loved ones or suffered life-altering injuries. If you are planning a night out with your special someone or planning gatherings with family and friends, make sure no hearts are broken— plan ahead for a sober ride home.

Every year, hundreds of Canadians are killed, and thousands are injured in alcohol, cannabis and/or other drug-related crashes. These preventable tragedies leave a lasting impact on families and communities across the country. According to a recent MADD Canada survey, over 90% of Canadians view impaired driving as a serious public safety issue and want governments to do more to prevent it.

“Behind every statistic is a family whose life has been forever changed,” said MADD Canada National President Tanya Hansen Pratt, whose mother, Beryl, was killed in an impaired driving crash in 1999. “Valentine’s Day and Family Day should be about creating memories, not mourning loved ones. The best way to show love is by making the responsible decision not to drive impaired.”

To ensure everyone always gets home safely, MADD Canada is urging all Canadians to:

Never drive a car, ATV, snowmobile or any other vehicle while impaired;

Always plan ahead so you know how you are getting home safely;

Never get into a vehicle being operated by someone who’s impaired;

Call 911 if you see a driver you suspect is impaired.

Those looking for a safe, sober and reliable ride home at the push of a button can check out Uber, MADD Canada’s Official Designated Rideshare APP. Visit uber.com/ca/en/ for more information.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in close to 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. For more information, visit www.madd.ca.

For more information, contact:

Tanya Hansen Pratt, MADD Canada National President, 705-623-3148 or thansenpratt@madd.ca

Arielle Nkongmeneck, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233, ext. 240 or ankongmeneck@madd.ca