Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Set to Reach $155.2 Billion Globally by 2030

Boston, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, “Contract Manufacturing of Medical Devices: Global Markets” is estimated to grow from $96.4 billion in 2025 to reach $155.2 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10% from 2025 to 2030.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global contract manufacturing market for medical devices, highlighting current market dynamics, emerging technology trends, and strategic developments among leading contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs). It covers key service offerings such as device development, manufacturing, quality management, and assembly, along with the production of a wide range of devices, including diagnostic tools, drug delivery systems, in vitro diagnostics (IVDs), surgical instruments, and patient monitoring equipment. The analysis spans five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Innovations:

In 2025, Jabil Inc. announced plans to establish its second factory in Gujarat, India. This action is in accordance with the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that was signed in November 2024, through which the company and the state started looking into long-term objectives, opportunities and assistance.

In 2025, Flex expanded its production capacity at its advanced manufacturing facility in Columbia, South Carolina, for data center power products such as Databar, Power Distribution Unit (PDU), and Remote Power Panel (RPP). By reducing production lead times for U.S. data center operators, this strategic capability expansion enhances the company’s capacity to meet the growing demands of the power infrastructure in the AI era. The facility’s 134,000 square foot dedicated capacity aligns with the opening of a 400,000-square-foot Flex manufacturing facility in Dallas, Texas. By focusing on critical power products, both locations enable faster, scale production for an expanding clientele in the U.S.

The factors driving the market include:

Rising Demand for Medical Devices in Emerging Economies: Emerging markets are seeing increased healthcare investments, aging populations and growing middle-class incomes. This drives demand for medical devices, prompting original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to rely on contract manufacturers to efficiently meet volume and cost requirements.

Integration of Robotics and Automation in Manufacturing: Advanced robotics and automation improve precision, speed and consistency in medical device production. Contract manufacturers adopting these technologies can offer high-quality, scalable solutions that attract OEM partnerships.

Technological Advances in Medical Devices: Innovations such as miniaturization, smart sensors, and wireless connectivity require specialized manufacturing capabilities. Contract manufacturers with expertise in handling complex technologies are increasingly in demand to support these evolving product designs.

Interesting Facts:

In 2023, the United Nations Global Compact is a voluntary leadership platform for the creation, application and disclosure of socially responsible business practices. Plexus Corp. announced its participation in the UN Global Compact. To support the objectives and concerns outlined in the UN Sustainable Development Goals, the UN Global Compact urges businesses to align their operations and strategies with 10 widely recognized principles in the areas of labor, human rights, the environment and anti-corruption.

In 2025, Molex, the parent company of Phillips Medisize, declared that it successfully acquired Vectura Group Ltd. (Vectura) from Vectura Fertin Pharma Inc., a division of Philip Morris International Inc., through an affiliate. Following its acquisition of Vectura, the company has expanded its capabilities to offer a range of formulation, device design, combination product development, and manufacturing services.

Emerging startups:

Able Human Motion

CroíValve

EvoEndo, Inc.

Starling Medical

AI Impact on Contract Manufacturing of Medical Devices Market

Artificial intelligence (AI) is significantly enhancing efficiency and precision in medical device contract manufacturing by automating quality inspection, optimizing supply chains, and accelerating regulatory documentation processes. It also enables the development of smarter, data-driven medical devices, positioning contract manufacturers as critical enablers of innovation in a highly competitive and regulated industry.

AI adoption in this sector is transforming production processes through machine learning (ML), predictive analytics, and computer vision. These technologies allow manufacturers to detect defects in real time, improve equipment maintenance schedules, and ensure higher consistency in product output. As companies seek to reduce time-to-market, enhance compliance, and maintain competitiveness, AI-driven solutions are becoming essential for streamlining operations and supporting innovation in medical device manufacturing.

The report addresses the following questions:

What are the projected market size and growth rate?

The market size is expected to reach $155.2 billion by the end of 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period.

What factors are driving the growth of the market?

Key divers include:

Rising demand for medical devices in developing countries.

Integration of robotics and automation in manufacturing.

Technological advances in medical devices.

What are the challenges and opportunities of the market?

Key challenges include:

Consolidation of MedTech companies.

Key opportunities include:

Rising healthcare expenditure, infrastructure in countries.

Rising geriatric population and associated diseases.

What market segments are covered in the report?

The market is segmented into service type, device types, and region.

Which type of service segment will be dominant through 2030?

The device development and manufacturing is expected to dominate in the service segment by the end of 2030. This is due to the increasing complexity of medical technologies and OEMs’ growing reliance on specialized partners for end-to-end product lifecycle support. As regulatory demands and time-to-market pressures rise, outsourcing full-scale development and manufacturing enables faster innovation with reduced risk and cost.

Which region has the largest market share?

Asia-Pacific has the largest market share in terms of demand contribution to the global contract manufacturing of medical devices market. The region’s cost-efficient manufacturing base, skilled labor force and rapidly expanding healthcare infrastructure reinforce its leading position. Additionally, strong government support, rising domestic consumption, and increasing exports from countries such as China, India, and Singapore are driving sustained growth in the region.

Market leaders include:

CELESTICA INC.

COGHLIN COMPANIES INC.

FLEX LTD.

INTEGER HOLDINGS CORP.

JABIL INC.

PHILLIPS MEDISIZE

PLEXUS CORP. INC.

RECIPHARM AB

SANMINA CORP.

TE CONNECTIVITY

TEAMPAC

TEGRA MEDICAL

TRICOR SYSTEMS INC.

VALTRONIC

VIANT

