700 Credit Introduces Driver’s License Authentication and Prequalification Integration with xDeskPro

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 700 Credit, LLC, the vehicle industry’s leading provider of credit reports, compliance solutions, soft pull, identity verification, driver’s license authentication and fraud detection platforms, announced an alliance with xDeskPro, a desking platform for auto brokers and dealerships, allowing them to streamline their quoting process. The software ensures dealers deliver precise quotes swiftly, boosting efficiency and building customer trust with every transaction.

xDeskPro has integrated 700Credit’s soft pull prequalification and driver’s license authentication solutions into their platform. Now dealers can verify the driver’s license of their customer and run a soft pull to get their FICO® score to quote more accurate rates inside their desking tool. This will enable brokers and dealers to pencil the deal with confidence that the customer is real and with an understanding of their credit worthiness at the beginning of the process.

“It has become critical for dealerships to have the consumers actual FICO score when desking the deal. Without it dealerships are causing payment friction inside the finance office”. Stated Hill, “xDeskPro has streamlined capturing the consumer consent and populating the FICO score within their desking solution calculating more accurate quotes for the consumer.”

“Dealers and brokers need certainty from the start, before a payment is ever presented. With 700Credit’s driver’s license authentication and soft pull prequalification integrated into xDeskPro, teams can verify the customer and understand creditworthiness upfront. The result is faster, more reliable quotes, a smoother path through the deal, and a better experience for the consumer,” said Zev Briskman, CEO of xDeskPro.

About 700Credit

700Credit is the automotive industry’s leading provider of credit reports, compliance solutions, soft pull products, identity theft and driver’s license authentication platforms. The company’s product and service offerings include credit reports, prescreen and pre-qualification platforms, OFAC compliance, Red Flag solutions, Safeguards Rule protection, Synthetic Fraud Detection, Identity Verification, score disclosure notices, adverse action notices, and mobile and in-store driver’s license authentication solutions. For more information about 700Credit, visit www.700credit.com.

About xDeskPro

xDeskPro is developed by X Innovations and is a modern auto sales platform designed to remove the roadblocks that slow deals down. With xDeskPro, sales teams deliver accurate, fully itemized quotes in as little as 30–60 seconds, powered by up-to-date lender programs, rebates, and tax data. The platform also includes an integrated automotive CRM to manage the full customer lifecycle, from quotes and follow-ups to renewals, with tracking of pipeline and team metrics, and a secure document portal that enables compliant sharing and collection of sensitive customer documents in one protected hub. For more information, visit xinnovationsusa.com