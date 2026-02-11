2026 Who's Who in Arab Affairs Across Middle East and North Africa: Comprehensive Intelligence on Government, Major Companies, Financial Institutions, Embassies, Universities, Media & Cultural Centers

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Who's Who in Arab Affairs" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This new edition of Who's Who in Middle Eastern Affairs & North African provides, in one volume, biographical information on nearly 2,000 people prominent in the fields of Middle Eastern & North African politics, diplomacy, law, and economic affairs throughout the world.



As well as politicians and diplomats, the book also includes academics, think tank analysts, and journalists, among others, who are active in, or relevant to, the world of foreign affairs. Who's Who in Arab Affairs is thus an invaluable guide to the lives and careers of the most important figures in Middle Eastern & North African affairs today.



Each entry is clearly laid out, with the Middle Eastern & North African figure's personal details, education, career, publications, and contact information conveniently divided into sections. In addition to the biographical information, an extensive index section is included, where entrants are listed once by nationality and for many by selected organizations for which they work.



Who's Who in Middle Eastern Affairs is truly Middle Eastern & North African in coverage, and lists 2,000 entrants from a wide range of disciplines, including leading diplomats, politicians, government ministers, heads of state, academics, civil servants, judges, think tank analysts and scholars, and heads of Middle Eastern & North African organizations. Meticulously researched, this title will be of great value to anyone involved with Middle Eastern & North African affairs.



Entries



Entries are listed alphabetically by surname and, where available entries include: name; present position, nationality; date of birth; family details; education; career information; honors and awards; publications; contact address; telephone and fax numbers; email and internet addresses.



New Diplomatic Representation Appendix



A unique new appendix lists, for more than 22 countries, the names and contact information for all ambassadors to and from those countries.



Nationality Index



This comprehensive index covers more than 22 countries, listing entrants from those countries. Each citation provides a name, job title, organization, and page reference.



Organizations Index:



Organizations cited in the directory are listed alphabetically, followed by a list of the entrants affiliated with them. Examples of organizations include the United Nations, the Institute for Strategic Studies, the International Court of Justice.



Comprehensive in its coverage of Middle Eastern & North African affairs, this key title will prove an invaluable acquisition for public and academic libraries, government departments, the media, universities, businesses, charities, and embassies.



Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Content Page

In-depth profiles

Indexes

