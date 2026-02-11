Matic Partners With nCino to Embed Home Insurance Into the nCino Mortgage Experience

Columbus, Ohio, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matic, a leading digital insurtech platform, today announced a strategic partnership with nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO), the leading provider of intelligent, best-in-class banking solutions. The partnership will bring Matic’s embedded home insurance marketplace solution into nCino’s mortgage point of sale product, allowing borrowers to shop for insurance inside the digital loan experience. This streamlined process helps borrowers find coverage faster while giving lenders a more efficient path to closing.

nCino’s technology powers many of the world’s top financial institutions across banking and mortgage. Through the nCino Mortgage Solution, lenders can present multiple insurance options to their borrowers from Matic’s network of over 70 carriers. Borrowers can shop for coverage digitally or connect with a licensed advisor to secure a policy.

“Lenders are continually looking for ways to remove obstacles that slow down the mortgage process,” said Casey Williams, General Manager of Mortgage at nCino. “Integrating Matic’s insurance marketplace directly into our platform does just that — giving borrowers timely access to coverage options while helping lenders deliver a faster, more convenient experience. It’s a win-win.”

“Insurance can be complicated and stressful, especially when it’s left until the last step of the homebuying process,” said Ben Madick, CEO and Co-founder of Matic. “We’re thrilled to partner with nCino to simplify a traditionally difficult step for borrowers and help lenders keep the mortgage process on track.”

This collaboration reflects Matic’s continued growth in the mortgage space. The company partners with more than 100 lenders, servicers, and banks that collectively process one in five U.S. home loans, including five of the top 15 mortgage servicers and a top 10 global bank. Together, these integrations extend Matic’s mission to simplify insurance within the mortgage ecosystem and help mortgage leaders shorten cycle times, improve customer satisfaction, and unlock new revenue opportunities.

About Matic

Since 2014, Matic has changed the landscape of the insurtech industry by integrating insurance within the home and auto ownership experience. Today, Matic’s digital marketplace has over 70 insurance carriers, as well as distribution partners in industries ranging from mortgage origination and servicing to banking, real estate, personal finance, and more. With a single-minded focus on advocating for policyholders, Matic has created an easy and transparent shopping process, saving customers hours of work and over $800 on average each year. For more information, visit matic.com.