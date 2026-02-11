Who's Who in the South and Central Pacific in 2026: Comprehensive Intelligence on Government, Major Companies, Financial Institutions, Embassies, Universities, Media & Cultural Centers

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Who's Who in the Pacific" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The most powerful, influential and gifted men and women throughout the South & Central Pacific!



Who's Who in the Pacific compiles information on thousands of notable Pacific Islanders. Additionally, this publication provides you with historical background information on this strategically important region as well as comprehensive details and analyses on each of the Pacific states.



People, Power and Prestige in Oceania - your source for reliable information is found in Who's Who in the Pacific.



In addition to the biographical coverage, this publication provides informed insights into Pacific life, the Pacific states, their historical roots and the various Pacific cultures.



Part I: Biographical Section



This section sets out precise biographical details on thousands of eminent individuals from every sphere of activity - royalty, politics, the diplomatic service, the military, administration, science, legal professions, finance, arts, education, music, medicine, literature and the world of entertainment etc.



Part II: Surveys of the Pacific Countries



In this section, you can find details on the Pacific countries in a matter of seconds. It gives you a country-by-country breakdown of the following subjects - geography, history, constitution, economy and culture.



Who's Who in the Pacific includes up-to-date:

Biographies of the most influential men and women in the Pacific States.

Entries are included on merit, achievement and for their continuing interest and importance.

Each biography includes details of; nationality, date and place of birth, education, marital and family details, past career and current position, honors, awards and publications, leisure interests, and contact details.

Who's Who in the Pacific will be of special interest to public and academic libraries, international organizations, embassies, businesses, the media, scientific and professional bodies, and anyone with an interest in the Pacific.



Index of biographies by profession and by country. Indices by country and profession supplement the biographical section.



Key Topics Covered:

Part 1

History of The Pacific

Country Index

American Samoa

Cook Islands

French Polynesia

Guam

Kiribati

Marshall Islands

Micronesia

Nauru

New Caledonia

Niue

Northern Mariana Islands

Palau

Papua New Guinea

Samoa

Solomon Islands

Timor-Leste

Tokelau

Tonga

Tuvalu

Vanuatu

Wallis & Futuna

Part 2

Who 's Who in The Pacific Biographicals

Index of Names

For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/otl6ca

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.