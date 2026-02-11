Canon Included in CDP 2025 Climate A List

Melville, NY, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon Inc., the parent company of Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, announced its inclusion in the CDP’s 2025 climate A List,* earning recognition from the London-based international nonprofit organization for its leadership in climate action and transparency. This marks Canon’s fourth inclusion on the CDP climate A List.

To see the full release from Canon Inc., please visit here.

About Canon U.S.A. Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29.5 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2025 has ranked in the top-10 for U.S. patents granted for 42 consecutive years. † Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

† Based on patent counts issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and compiled by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services.

*Founded in 2000, CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world’s only independent environmental disclosure system