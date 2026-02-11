Middle East & North Africa Yearbook 2026: Major Domestic Political Developments, Foreign Policy, Major Developments, and Socio-economic Trends

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East & North Africa Yearbook" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Middle East and North African Yearbook cover major domestic political developments, foreign policy, and socio-economic trends in the MENA region - all related to developments in one calendar year.

The Yearbook contains articles on all Middle East and North African countries, each of the two sub-regions (Middle East, North Africa) focusing on major cross-border developments and sub-regional organizations. While the articles have thorough academic quality, the Yearbook is mainly oriented to the requirements of researchers, academic, public, and business libraries, and to governments, corporations, the media, organizations, and anyone needing up-to-date information.



The definitive one-volume guide to all of the Middle East and North African countries, providing invaluable economic, political, statistical, and directory data.



The Yearbook has

Over 500 pages of economic and demographic statistics, wide-ranging directory material, and authoritative articles

Contributions from leading experts on MENA affairs

Incisive analysis of the latest available information.

Directory of MENA organizations, research centers, and foundations.

Country Surveys

Individual chapters on every country incorporating:

An introductory survey, containing essays on the physical and social geography, recent history, and economy of each country

An extensive statistical survey of economic indicators, which include area and population, health and welfare, agriculture, forestry, fishing, mining, industry, finance, trade, transport, tourism, media, and education

A full directory containing names, addresses, and contact numbers for key areas such as the government, political organizations, diplomatic representation, the judiciary, religion, the media, finance, trade and industry, tourism, defense, and education

General Survey

Thoroughly revised and updated analytical articles written by acknowledged experts covering the issues affecting the Middle East & North Africa.

Political maps of the contemporary MENA region and a chronological list of the dates of independence of countries.

Countries Covered:

Algeria

Bahrain

Egypt

Iran

Iraq

Israel

Jordan

Kuwait

Lebanon

Libya

Morocco

Oman

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Syria

Tunisia

United Arab Emirates

Palestine

Yemen

For anyone interested in sourcing key data and opinions about this vast region, look no further than this authoritative and renowned annual publication.



For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cn0ih7

