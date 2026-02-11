Notice regarding the intention of the shareholder of VIK to transfer all shares to UAB ILTE

UAB 'Valstybės investicinis kapitalas' hereby announces that, pursuant to the Minister of Finance’s Order No. 1K-43 of 2026-02-10 'Regarding preparations to invest the shares of UAB Valstybės investicinis kapitalas into the authorized capital of UAB ILTE,' the Ministry of Finance intends to transfer the shares of UAB 'Valstybės investicinis kapitalas' to UAB ILTE. The State of Lithuania shall maintain indirect control of UAB 'Valstybės investicinis kapitalas' through the parent company UAB ILTE.

Contact person:

Vaidas Daktariunas

Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB, Chief Executive Officer

Phone: +370 618 29216

E-mail: info@vika.lt