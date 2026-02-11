Alvotech Announces Increase in Number of Own Shares

REYKJAVIK, ICELAND (February 11, 2026) — Alvotech (NASDAQ: ALVO) (the “Company”), a global biotech company specializing in the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide, has increased the Company´s share capital by an amount of one hundred and twenty-five thousand (USD 125,000) by issuing twelve million and five-hundred thousand (12,500,000) ordinary shares. The Company’s subsidiary, Alvotech Manco ehf. (the “subsidiary”), has subscribed to all of the newly issued shares for a price of USD 5.2 per share. The shares held by the subsidiary are treated as treasury shares without voting rights or dividend entitlement.

Following the above-mentioned transaction, the subsidiary will hold 16,254,005 shares in the Company, or 4.7% of issued shares, and the number of total issued shares has increased from 334,038,147 to 346,538,147 shares. The number of outstanding shares, consisting of all shares not held as treasury shares by the subsidiary, is unchanged at 330,284,142 shares.

On December 17, 2025, the Company announced that it had provided a stock lending facility to the buyers of Convertible Bonds issued by the Company, for the purpose of facilitating the Convertible Bond investors' hedging activities. The share capital increase is intended to meet the reduction in the number of treasury shares resulting from settlement of the above-mentioned lending of ordinary shares, allowing the Company to continue holding a sufficient number of shares to fulfill the Company’s commitments related to various financial obligations, including warrants, convertible financial instruments, and share-based employee compensation.

