New Thriller Fiction Hits the Shelves Centered On A Story of Three Families Connected by Racial Injustice and Political Extremism

Told through the eyes of three very different individuals, Nexus places the reader in a front-row seat to experience the vicissitudes of youth. Centered on three diverse families, this bold tale of immigration, racism, and life journeys demonstrates how extreme circumstances influence crime and relationships.

Even better: it’s influenced by real-life events the author witnessed firsthand in his childhood amid the bustling streets of New York City.

Meet Daria Keenan, a web designer and fervent supporter of Steve Bannon. Her affiliation with white supremacists puts her at odds with seasoned journalist Carl Graham, whose investigations into the D’Bettano corporation have made him enemy number one.

Time-traveling back a few decades, the readers also meet Detective Dan McBride, who is investigating mobster Paolo D’Bettano. Finally, there’s Mary DeLuca and her best friend Jimmy Fain, whose father is a vocal critic of racism, making him a target of the merciless D’Bettano crime syndicate.

Nexus is a stunning debut that shines a spotlight on the generational legacy of racial animus, prompting readers to draw moral and ethical conclusions.

About the Author:

Richard Eric Worrell is a devoted father, U.S. Army veteran, and a graduate of the University of California, Davis. His passions range from writing, music, art, motorcycling, fly fishing, ecology, and politics. Born in New York City, he now lives in Northern California.

