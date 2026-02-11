Monaco Launches AI-Native Sales Platform to Accelerate Revenue Growth for Startups

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monaco today announced its official launch as an AI-native sales platform, built to accelerate revenue growth for early stage startups. Monaco has been operating in stealth while refining its platform, working closely with a growing base of customers, including many of the fastest growing startups. Now launching into a public beta, Monaco is also announcing a Series A funding round led by Founders Fund. Existing investor Human Capital - which incubated Monaco - has doubled down in the round. This brings the company’s total funding to over $35M, with angel investors including Patrick and John Collison, Garry Tan, Neil Mehta, and others. The funding will be used to support further growth as the company scales.

Monaco’s platform reimagines B2B salestech for an AI-driven world. It solves the dual challenges that other sales tools face today: fragmentation and total user-dependence. Monaco offers end-to-end support across the full sales motion—from prospecting to demand generation to revenue conversion—replacing the typical patchwork of poorly-integrated tools, like legacy CRM and disparate point solutions, with a single platform. And, as an AI-native platform, Monaco shifts from the user-input reactive software model to a fully-integrated agentic system that proactively recommends and takes action to generate more demand and move deals forward. More than just a go-to-market technology platform, Monaco incorporates a startup sales methodology into the product. It’s like having a world-class CRO embedded directly into the sales workflow to accelerate revenue growth.

Founders Fund Partner Peter Thiel said, “No product sells itself—though Monaco comes close.”

“With Monaco, founders and early go-to-market hires can focus on engaging with qualified opportunities and closing deals, rather than assembling a sales stack and GTM strategy from scratch,” said Sam Blond, CEO and co-founder of Monaco.

The company’s co-founders are Sam Blond (formerly a partner at Founders Fund and CRO at Brex), his brother Brian Blond (partner at Human Capital, former MD at Sutter Hill Ventures, and previously CRO at multiple startups), Abishek Viswanathan (previously CPO at Apollo and Qualtrics), and Malay Desai (formerly SVP of engineering at Clari). Sam and Brian were inspired to start Monaco by their observation that many promising startups struggle, and sometimes fail, in their early stages because they don’t understand sales and cannot generate repeatable revenue.

Key features of Monaco’s platform include:

Automatically building and scoring a startup’s total addressable market (TAM), creating a stack-ranked list of targets accounts

Identifying recommended buyers and incorporating signals such as existing connections, job changes, and custom web-based signals

Generating custom outreach campaigns using embedded go-to-market best practices



In addition, Monaco automates sales call note-taking through its meeting recorder, generates email drafts and system of record updates (like creating and tracking opportunities and updating form fields), and gives advice on how to close more deals, while remaining fully customizable to each company’s sales motion.

Monaco is launching its public beta today, with general availability to follow. Companies interested in learning more should visit monaco.com for details.

About Monaco

Monaco is the AI-powered sales platform of the future, helping startups automate their sales motion and accelerate revenue growth. As an AI-native, end-to-end tool, Monaco covers everything from prospecting to demand gen to converting revenue, replacing today’s patchwork of sales tools with a single solution. Empowered with AI agents, Monaco automates the process of identifying and engaging with promising leads, so that you can focus on closing deals. GTM best practices are built into the system’s recommendations, giving you an expert copilot to supercharge the sales process.

Backed by leading investors, including Founders Fund, Human Capital, Alt Cap, Mantis, Saga VC, Garry Tan, Neil Mehta, and John and Patrick Collison, Monaco helps startups take their sales to the next level. Visit monaco.com to learn more.