Aurasell Hires CMO and VP of RevOps to Drive Strategic Growth and Execution Amid Rapid Momentum

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurasell , the world’s first AI-native GTM platform, today announced two key appointments to strengthen its executive team as it scales growth, go-to-market execution, and marketing initiatives. Steve Burton joins the company as Chief Marketing Officer, while David Winslow joins as Vice President of Revenue Operations.

“In the six months since our launch, Aurasell has seen a rapid acceleration in interest and adoption. Steve and David will help us expand our awareness and sustainable growth,” said Jason Eubanks, CEO of Aurasell. “They bring deep expertise and fresh perspectives to our business and marketing operations as we move into the next phase of our roadmap.”

Steve Burton has over 20 years of experience in B2B marketing across enterprise, developer, cloud security, and AI markets. He has helped scale several companies from Series A/B to category leadership, defining new markets like AIOps, CI/CD, and ASPM. Most recently, he was VP of Marketing for Cloud Security, Exposure Management, and Securing AI at CrowdStrike.

“Most sales and marketing leaders tolerate their GTM stack at best. Nobody has innovated in this space in over two decades, and at Aurasell, we believe that’s broken,” Burton said. “We’re here to give teams back time and sanity, so they can spend less energy managing tools and more energy winning customers. I’m excited to join the company at this pivotal time and work with my colleagues, our customers, and our partners to develop this category-defining brand.”

David Winslow most recently served as SVP of Strategy & Operations in the Office of the CEO at Salesforce, where he orchestrated Marc Benioff’s customer engagement strategy, influencing billions of dollars in revenue. He brings more than 15 years of experience across go-to-market strategy and operations.

“Aurasell tackles one of the hardest problems in modern revenue teams: unifying data across silos and turning insight into action where work actually happens,” Winslow said. “We have a bold vision for what’s possible in the AI era, and I’m excited to help bring focus and operational rigor to our GTM motion and to the teams we serve.”

With these strategic additions, Aurasell continues to build upon its early customer momentum. The company is developing new solutions and platform features as it advances its mission to reshape GTM technology in the agentic era. For more information, visit www.aurasell.ai .

About Aurasell

Aurasell is the world’s first AI-native GTM platform, built for the agentic era of business software. Born post-2022, Aurasell is a full-stack solution, powered by unified data and contextual awareness. Aurasell eliminates the need for bloated legacy frameworks, collapsing the GTM stack into a single intelligent solution that automates the busywork, unifies data, and coaches best practices, so teams can focus on what matters most: human-to-human selling. Aurasell has raised $30M in seed funding from N47, Menlo Ventures, and Unusual Ventures. Learn more at www.aurasell.ai .