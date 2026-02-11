Toll Brothers Announces Chapel Oaks Model Home Grand Opening in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest Raleigh-area luxury home community, Chapel Oaks, will celebrate the grand opening of its new model home this weekend in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The highly anticipated Kendrick model home blends modern design with refined amenities, featuring a soaring two-story great room, multigenerational suite, expansive outdoor entertaining space, and a primary retreat with a standout spa-inspired bath. The community will host a grand opening event open to the public this Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, from 12 noon to 2 pm at 588 Peak View Place in Chapel Hill.





This exclusive collection of single-family homes offers elegant architecture, modern features, and an ideal location near downtown Chapel Hill. Chapel Oaks offers expansive two-story home designs ranging from 3,905 to over 5,200 square feet with 4 to 5 bedrooms, 3.5 to 5.5 bathrooms and 2- to 4-car garages. Each home design showcases open-concept floor plans with options for versatile flex rooms, luxurious primary bedroom suites, and seamless indoor/outdoor living spaces. Pricing starts from $1 million.

"Chapel Oaks is a community that combines ultimate sophistication with the charm of Chapel Hill living,” said Ted Pease, Division President of Toll Brothers in Raleigh. "Our new Kendrick model home highlights the exceptional craftsmanship and premium finishes that Toll Brothers is known for, offering home shoppers a glimpse of the unparalleled lifestyle that awaits them in this fantastic community."





Situated less than three miles from downtown Chapel Hill, Chapel Oaks offers convenient access to shopping, dining, and entertainment venues. The community is served by top-ranked Schools and is located near the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Residents will also enjoy proximity to serene outdoor recreation, walking trails, and green spaces.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





Home shoppers are invited to RSVP for the model grand opening event on Feb. 14 or schedule an appointment for a private tour by calling 844-840-5263 or visiting TollBrothers.com/NC.

