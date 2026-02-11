Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market Poised to Reach US$ 541.12 Billion by 2035 | Electric Vehicle and Battery Testing Demand Accelerates Growth Says Astute Analytica

Chicago, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) market size was valued at USD 312.23 billion in 2025 and is projected to hit the market valuation of USD 541.12 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 5.65% during the forecast period 2026–2035.

The rapid electrification of the global automotive fleet is acting as a primary catalyst for infrastructure investment within the Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) market. Intertek significantly bolstered its capabilities in 2024 by expanding its Plymouth, Michigan facility to 200,000 square feet, creating a massive hub for advanced mobility assurance. To address the testing requirements of heavy-duty electric components, the facility installed a 55,000 lbf shaker, which stands as one of the largest vibration testing units in North America. These physical expansions allow for the rigorous validation of next-generation battery technologies under extreme stress conditions.

Complementing this physical expansion, the technical specifications of testing equipment have reached new heights to match evolving battery architectures. Intertek deployed high-voltage battery cyclers with capabilities reaching 1200V and 600kw, ensuring compatibility with the latest ultra-fast charging systems. Similarly, TÜV SÜD reinforced its commitment to this sector by investing USD 44 million in a new transportation testing lab in Michigan, which covers 80,000 square feet. The facility not only enhances testing capacity but also supports the local economy by creating 40 new jobs, signaling robust long-term demand for specialized electric vehicle testing services.

Key Market Highlights

By Service Type, testing services dominate the testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market by capturing more than 43.96% market share.

By Solution type, in-house services accounts for over 60.51% market share.

By Application, quality and safety applications generates more than 60.04% market revenue.

By End User, consumers goods and retail industry emerged as the major end users by accounting for over 23.10% market share.

Asia Pacific is the largest revenue contributor with over 35.23% revenue to global market.

By Service Type, Testing Services Dominating 43.96% Market Share Through Energy Transition

The dominance of testing services across the global Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) market is being re-engineered by the global energy transition rather than just product safety. The critical driver for 2026 is the "Green Molecule" revolution, where hydrogen, biofuels, and battery minerals require molecular-level verification that visual inspection cannot provide. As mining companies pivot to lithium and cobalt, they rely heavily on outsourced geochemical labs to validate asset value. Bureau Veritas reported a stunning 16.2% organic revenue increase in Marine & Offshore in Q3 2025, driven specifically by the need to test new low-carbon fuels for shipping.

Intertek expanded its Minerals testing footprint significantly in the Americas during 2025 to capture this upstream demand. Furthermore, SGS saw its Energy & Natural Resources division grow due to grid modernization projects, as utilities must test aging infrastructure against new renewable loads. The sector's resilience is underscored by Intertek’s Industry & Infrastructure division delivering 6.0% revenue growth in late 2025.

By Solution, In-house Services Retaining 60.51% Market Share of the Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market For Agile Development

In-house testing retains the majority share not just for secrecy, but for speed and integration into "DevOps" cycles. In the era of Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs), automotive OEMs cannot afford the latency of sending code to third-party labs, they need real-time, continuous testing loops embedded directly into their engineering workflows.

Consequently, companies like Tesla and BYD treat testing as a core competency to accelerate time-to-market. Volkswagen Group’s software unit Cariad continued to absorb billions in internal R&D spend throughout 2025 to fix software glitches internally rather than outsource. Astute Analytica’s analysis of the Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) market indicated that top tech firms allocate 30-40% of R&D budgets to internal testing infrastructure to maintain agile release schedules.

Additionally, Intertek’s strategic pivot to "People Assurance" (SaaS-based) acknowledges that clients prefer managing internal processes via software rather than outsourcing the entire function. This segment remains the "Iceberg" of the market—massive but largely invisible to external auditors.

By Application, Quality and Safety Application Generating 60.04% Market Revenue Via Asset Integrity

The segment's revenue dominance in the Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) market is increasingly fueled by "Asset Integrity Management" (AIM) for aging infrastructure rather than just new product certification. As bridges, power grids, and pipelines in the West reach the end of their design life, asset owners are spending record amounts on non-destructive testing (NDT) to prevent catastrophic failure. This is a "keep the lights on" expense, making it non-discretionary. Bureau Veritas reported a 7.1% organic growth in its Buildings & Infrastructure division in Q3 2025, reflecting this urgent demand for structural audits. Intertek’s Industry Services delivered mid-single-digit growth year-to-date in 2025, driven by engineering-based inspections of production assets.

Moreover, the US Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act continued to deploy capital in 2025, directly funding safety audits for public works. SGS also noted "robust" demand in its Industrial division, confirming that maintaining existing safety standards is currently more lucrative than certifying new innovations.

By End Users, Consumers Goods and Retail End User Emerging With 23.10% Market Share

The retail segment is being transformed by the "Cross-Border Compliance" wars, specifically targeting ultra-fast fashion platforms in the Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) market. The revenue driver here is no longer basic quality, but supply chain ethics and chemical safety in response to crackdowns on platforms like Shein and Temu. Western customs agencies have ramped up testing for forced labor and restricted substances, forcing retailers to increase their testing volume per SKU. Intertek’s Consumer Products division delivered a robust 5.4% like-for-like revenue growth in the four months leading to October 2025, defying the global retail slowdown.

Bureau Veritas’ Consumer Products Services similarly grew 3.5%, supported by new "Risk-based Quality Assurance" contracts. Intertek launched "SupplyTek" in 2025, an end-to-end supply chain assurance solution, specifically to address this transparency gap. Furthermore, Softlines revenue saw high-single-digit growth, proving that textile testing remains a cash cow due to the sheer volume of e-commerce parcels crossing borders.

Renewable Energy and Hydrogen Transition Create Expansive Opportunities for TIC Industry Growth and Evolution

The global shift toward green energy is generating a parallel demand for specialized assurance services in the Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) market. Bureau Veritas expanded its capabilities in this domain by acquiring Sólida, a move that onboarded 225 renewable energy professionals with deep technical expertise. Sólida brings an impressive financial and operational track record, having generated revenue of EUR 18 million in 2024 and completed a portfolio of 2,500 renewable projects globally.

These projects represent a massive scale of infrastructure, totaling over 220 GW of power capacity across 50 countries. Furthermore, the hydrogen sector is emerging as a critical growth area. DEKRA has positioned itself at the forefront of this transition as a member of Hydrogen Europe, an association of 260 member organizations. Their commitment was visible at the World Hydrogen Congress in October 2024, where they presented safety solutions to 3,500 professional visitors, aligning with their corporate goal to achieve climate neutrality by 2025.

Financial Strength and Profitability of Leading Players Sustain Expansion and Investment in Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market

Financial disclosures from 2024 reveal a sector characterized by resilience and strong revenue generation. Eurofins reported robust Q1 2024 revenues of EUR 1,653 million, driven by organic growth and strategic expansions. The company successfully closed 7 business combinations in the first quarter alone, which contributed EUR 110 million in pro-forma revenues, highlighting the efficacy of their inorganic growth strategy in the TIC market.

Applus+ also demonstrated strong financial health, reporting year-to-date Q3 2024 revenue of EUR 1,632 million. Their operational efficiency is evident in their adjusted operating profit of EUR 189 million for the same period. Meanwhile, Bureau Veritas continued its dominance across the Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) market with USD 6.34 billion in revenue for the full year 2024. These figures underscore the financial stability of top-tier TIC firms, allowing them to return value to investors, as seen when SGS paid a cash dividend of CHF 207.3 million in April 2024.

Expanding Workforce and Global Infrastructure Enhance Operational Agility and Market Responsiveness Worldwide

The operational footprint of key players in the Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) market is vast, reflecting the truly global nature of compliance and assurance. SGS updated its workforce data in 2024 to report a total of 99,600 employees, supported by an extensive network of 2,600 offices and laboratories. This immense infrastructure allows for rapid deployment of inspection teams and localized testing services anywhere in the world.

Bureau Veritas rivals this scale with 84,000 employees delivering services in 140 countries, ensuring that multinational clients receive consistent service quality across borders. Applus+ maintains a strong workforce of 26,000 employees spread across 70 countries, while DEKRA employs 49,000 people according to its 2024 report. DEKRA’s substantial workforce supported the generation of EUR 4.1 billion in revenue, proving that human capital remains the backbone of the TIC industry despite increasing automation.

Regulatory Changes and Compliance Shifts Drive Service Demand and Shape TIC Industry Evolution

Regulatory pressures are intensifying, creating immediate opportunities for the Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) market. UL Solutions has identified 11,700 companies that now fall under the scope of the EU Non-Financial Reporting Directive (NFRD) for 2024 reporting. Looking ahead, they project that 50,000 companies will be obligated to report under the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) by 2028, creating a massive pipeline for verification services.

Specific technical regulations are also driving testing volumes. EU Regulation 2023/826 regarding energy efficiency became fully active in 2024, mandating stricter compliance for electrical products. In the consumer goods sector, the European Commission published Decision (EU) 2025/2519 on December 16, 2025, and the new toy safety standard EN 71-1:2026 was released in December 2025. Acquisitions are often timed to meet these shifts, for instance, the ALS acquisition of York Analytical became effective on April 1, 2024, while the Wessling deal required a regulatory approval period of 45 to 60 days.

Food Safety and Life Sciences Testing Reinforce Market Stability and Consumer Confidence Globally

Consumer safety remains a critical pillar of the Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) market, particularly in food and pharmaceuticals. Eurofins continues to lead in volume, performing 450 million assays annually as of their 2024 data. Innovation in testing methods is constant, Eurofins recently launched a PCR test capable of detecting 12 animal species in meat products, addressing concerns over food fraud and supply chain integrity.

To support this high volume of testing, Eurofins established 11 new start-up laboratories in just the first quarter of 2024. They also expanded their sample collection network by setting up 5 new blood collection points in the same period to serve the clinical sector. The financial importance of these essential services is clear, as ALS Limited reported that its Food business segment successfully offset margin contractions in other areas during FY24, proving the defensive nature of the life sciences sector.

Digitalization and Advanced Technology Integration Redefine Efficiency and Innovation in TIC Service Delivery

Digital transformation is reshaping how the Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) market delivers value and manages complex assets. A prime example is the strategic move by Applus+, which acquired 80% of IDIADA in September 2024. This landmark deal secured a contract for IDIADA's operations for a duration of 25 years, ensuring long-term stability and access to premier automotive testing grounds.

Financial metrics related to these intangible assets are significant. Applus+ recorded PPA Amortisation of EUR 42.0 million and IDIADA Accelerated Depreciation of EUR 30.4 million in 2024. Beyond financials, DEKRA collaborated with 100+ companies in September 2024 to shape EU AI regulations. In the infrastructure space, the newly acquired London Building Control utilizes digital workflows to deliver 14,000 projects annually across its 5 offices, demonstrating how technology enhances inspection capacity.

Capital Strength and Sustainable Investments Empower Long-Term Growth and Resilience Across TIC Industry

Robust capital structures enable the leading firms in the Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) market to fund their expansion and sustainability initiatives. UL Solutions reported 61,987,768 shares of Class A common stock and 138,130,000 shares of Class B common stock outstanding in October 2024, reflecting a solid equity base for future growth. ALS Limited maintains a prudent financial profile with a leverage ratio of 2.0x in 2024.

Liquidity remains high, with ALS reporting available liquidity of USD 530 million, providing ample dry powder for future strategic moves. Shareholder in the Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) market returns are also prioritized, ALS paid a final dividend of USD 94.9 million to its investors in 2024. Furthermore, sustainability commitments are influencing capital allocation, with DEKRA joining the RE100 initiative and committing to sourcing 100% renewable electricity by 2050, aligning their operational footprint with their ESG advisory services.

Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market Key Players:

ABS

ALS LIMITED

Apave International

Applus+

TUV SUD AG

BSI

Bureau Veritas S.A

DEKRA SE

DNV

Eurofins Scientific

MISTRAS Group

SAI Global

SGS S.A.

Intertek Group PLC

UL LLC

Other major players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Service Type

Testing Services

Inspection Services

Certification Services

Training

Consultancy

By Solution Type

In-house Services

Outsource Services

By Application

Quality and Safety

Production Evaluation

Industrial Inspection

System Certification

Others

By End User

Consumer Goods & Retail

Food & Agriculture

Oil & Gas

Construction & Engineering

Transportation

Water and Wastewater

Education

Energy & Chemistry

Industrial Product Manufacturing

Transportation (Rail & Aerospace) and Tourism

Automotive

Other

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

