From CCTV to Operational Intelligence: An Early CreateOS Deployment in India’s Textile Sector

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As global supply chains emphasize transparency and efficiency, a pre-launch deployment of NodeOps' CreateOS platform in India's textile sector illustrates how accessible AI tools can enhance operational oversight for small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs). This 75-day pilot, conducted before CreateOS's public debut, processed over 50,000 hours of video data—equivalent to 75 terabytes—across facilities in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Gujarat, converting existing security cameras into tools for real-time monitoring and compliance.

CreateOS, which officially launched on Product Hunt on February 4, 2026, achieving the #1 ranking on launch day and enabling hundreds of public projects within days, offers an AI-assisted workflow from idea creation to coding, deployment, scaling, and production management. Users build applications through no-code interfaces or AI-guided prompts, without needing deep technical expertise. While the platform supports optional decentralized cloud options for potential cost savings, it does not require users to adopt them—allowing flexibility based on needs and preferences.

In this textile pilot, factory operators used CreateOS to connect CCTV systems to cloud storage, creating custom dashboards for production oversight. As adoption of this digital surveillance layer matures, the subsequent phase will progressively enable automated detection and alerting of operational anomalies—ranging from unauthorized access and material handling irregularities to potential theft events, equipment stoppages, and line-level malfunctions—bringing factories closer to a fully responsive, data-driven operating model.

"We used NodeOps to store CCTV recordings from our factory. Even though the site is in a remote area, the backups are getting stored properly. The dashboard built with CreateOS is simple and easy for our team to use," said Anand, owner of a cotton processing facility in Maharashtra.

"NodeOps has made it easier for us to manage CCTV footage across our factory locations. The dashboard built with CreateOS is clean and straightforward," added Gautam, who operates five cotton manufacturing facilities in Telangana.

This early use case underscores the NodeOps team's focus on building for real-world impact, extending AI capabilities to non-technical users in traditional industries. By repurposing existing infrastructure, CreateOS addresses visibility gaps in shop-floor operations, where quality control, compliance, and worker accountability have often depended on fragmented records.

The pilot's success comes amid growing demands for supply-chain documentation, particularly as India negotiates trade agreements with the EU that require verifiable evidence of working conditions and processes. For U.S. manufacturers facing similar challenges, it raises a practical question: How can accessible AI platforms like CreateOS help small operations achieve comparable gains in transparency and decision-making without significant upfront investments?

"What matters is solving immediate problems with familiar tools," said Naman Kabra, CEO of NodeOps. "CreateOS handles the complexity of AI-assisted development end-to-end, so users can focus on their operations—whether that's building a monitoring dashboard or scaling an application in production."

As CreateOS reaches new audiences post-launch, including developers and businesses worldwide, this MSME deployment highlights its potential to bridge operational divides in global manufacturing. NodeOps continues to explore applications across sectors, prioritizing user-centric design.

About NodeOps

NodeOps is a digital infrastructure company enabling AI-powered applications for real-world environments. CreateOS provides an end-to-end platform for building, deploying, and managing projects with AI assistance, accessible to users regardless of technical background. For more information, visit nodeops.network, nodeops.network/createos or createos.nodeops.network.

