Swiss Serenity Develops Coordinated Search Service Across 1,500+ Swiss Pension Institutions to Facilitate Second Pillar Asset Repatriation

Swiss Serenity announces the development of a coordinated search service enabling simultaneous inquiry across 1,500+ Swiss pension institutions (pension funds, vested benefits foundations, Substitute Institution, insurance companies). This service facilitates access to information on dispersed second pillar asset repatriation in Switzerland.

Swiss Serenity is a Swiss company based in Porrentruy, specializing in locating unclaimed second pillar assets

This approach transforms access to LPP asset information by simplifying a process that previously required administrative procedures involving different institutions.

Context: An Ecosystem of 1,500+ Institutions

The Swiss occupational pension system comprises more than 1,500 institutions distributed across the entire national territory. According to the Federal Statistical Office (FSO), this ecosystem consists of:

1,400+ pension funds (autonomous, collective, sectoral)

300+ vested benefits foundations (asset consolidation)

100+ collective insurance companies (alternative LPP coverage)

1 Substitute Occupational Benefit Institution (national safety net)

200+ specialized structures (LPP for self-employed, sectoral funds, etc.)

This institutional diversity, while guaranteeing the solidity of the Swiss system, generates administrative complexity for workers seeking to locate their dispersed assets following employer changes or periods of professional inactivity.

Administrative Challenge: Multi-Institutional Search

A worker wishing to locate or repatriate dispersed assets faces several complex administrative steps:

Identification of former pension funds through former employers (if still reachable) Contact with 10-20 different institutions by postal mail or telephone Waiting for responses: 2-6 weeks per institution to obtain confirmation Management of complex administrative documents from each institution Risk of forgetting an institution and losing track of assets

According to the Central Office 2nd Pillar, billions of Swiss francs remain unclaimed in Switzerland, primarily due to administrative fragmentation and a lack of awareness of the system for locating these assets.

Swiss Serenity Service: Search Process Simplification

Swiss Serenity has developed a service facilitating this administrative procedure by offering a coordinated search across all Swiss occupational pension institutions.

Service Operation

Step 1: Secure Authentication

The client provides:

AHV/AVS number

Swiss identity document (passport, identity card, residence permit)

Electronic signature (via computer or mobile)

Complete contact details

Identity validation in accordance with security standards in force in Switzerland.

Step 2: Multi-Institutional Coordinated Search

Once authentication is validated, Swiss Serenity launches a search in coordination with the Central Office 2nd Pillar across:

More than 1,500 Swiss pension institutions

Public and private pension funds

Vested benefits foundations

LPP collective life insurance

Step 3: Results Centralization

Results are available in a secure personal space and can include:

Total amount identified: Consolidated sum of all assets found Breakdown by institution: List of institutions holding assets and corresponding amounts Status of each asset: Active vested benefits account, pension fund, or Substitute Foundation

Important: Swiss Serenity only provides information on identified assets. The company does not manage funds and does not make investment decisions.

Coordinated Search Service Benefits Benefit #1: Administrative Time Savings

Instead of individually contacting each institution (a process that can take several months), the client benefits from a centralized coordinated search.

Procedure comparison:

Individual search: 30-60 minutes per institution × 10-20 institutions = 5-20 hours of work

Swiss Serenity service: File completed in a few minutes, search launched automatically

Benefit #2: Free Service

The Swiss Serenity search service is entirely free. No fees are charged for identifying dispersed assets.

Swiss Serenity then offers, upon client request, an optional service for repatriating identified assets toward adapted solutions.

Benefit #3: Search Comprehensiveness

Unlike individual procedures where the worker risks forgetting an institution, the Swiss Serenity service systematically queries the entire Swiss occupational pension ecosystem.

Benefit #4: Security and Compliance

Data hosted in Switzerland on secure servers

Full compliance with Federal Data Protection Act (FADP)

Banking-grade authentication

No data transmission to third parties

Collaboration with the Central Office 2nd Pillar

Benefit #5: Centralized Tracking

Once assets are identified, Swiss Serenity offers:

A detailed report of found assets

Information on consolidation options (optional)

Connection with appropriate institutions

Reminder: Swiss Serenity does not provide financial advice. For any decisions regarding the management of identified assets, it is recommended to consult an independent licensed financial advisor.

The 3 Service User Categories

Category 1: Employees Seeking Dispersed Assets (70% of users)

Workers who changed employers 3-4 times throughout their career, with assets potentially dispersed across 3-4 different institutions.

Service use:

Quick location of former pension funds

Precise identification of available amounts

Understanding of institution type (fund vs vested benefits)

Typical case: Basel IT professional, 4 job changes. The service avoids 4-8 hours of manual search to locate 4 former pension funds.

Category 2: Repatriated Expatriates Seeking Old Assets (20% of users)

Swiss citizens who worked 2-15 years abroad, with LPP assets forgotten in Switzerland during their absence.

Service use:

Search for institutions without knowing their exact name

Facilitated contact from abroad

International repatriation coordination

Typical case: Expatriate returning from France after working in Switzerland from 2008 to 2016 with 3 different employers. The service allows locating all 3 institutions and initiating repatriation in days instead of months.

Category 3: Financial Advisors and Fiduciaries (10% of users)

Professionals accompanying clients in wealth management and retirement preparation.

Service use:

Quick verification of client asset completeness

Facilitation of repatriations for multiple files

Significant administrative time savings

Typical case: Zurich-based fiduciary firm with 200 clients. The service saves 45 hours of administrative work per year on institution research.

Institutional Data Compilation Methodology

The Swiss Serenity search service is based on official sources and continuous verification:

Official Sources Consulted:

Federal Social Insurance Office (FSIO) - Pension institution registers

Cantonal pension fund registers

Central Office 2nd Pillar publications

Swiss Commercial Register (UID/IDE)

Continuous Verification:

Regular updates of contact details

Verification of mergers and name changes

Integration of new institutions

Removal of dissolved institutions

Important: The Swiss Serenity service is an informational tool facilitating searches. Swiss Serenity does not guarantee absolute 100% completeness given the dynamic nature of the Swiss pension system (institutional mergers, creations, dissolutions).

FAQ: 5 Questions About the Search Service Q1: Is the service free and accessible to all?

The Swiss Serenity search service is entirely free and accessible to any Swiss citizen or resident who contributed to the second pillar in Switzerland. No fees are charged for the search and identification of dispersed assets.

Q2: How does Swiss Serenity keep its data up to date?

Data is regularly updated from official sources (direct contact with some pension funds, FSIO, cantonal registers, Central Office 2nd Pillar). Major changes (mergers, dissolutions) are integrated upon official publication.

Q3: Does the service include small company pension funds?

Yes, the service aims for comprehensiveness and includes officially registered small company pension funds, as well as large collective and sectoral funds.

Q4: Can I use this service to contact institutions myself?

Pension institution contact information is public and available in official registers. Swiss Serenity uses its service to facilitate client procedures, but institutions can also be directly contacted by any worker wishing to inquire about their assets.

Q5: Does the service cover all of Switzerland (all cantons)?

Yes, the service covers all of Switzerland (26 cantons) and includes institutions from all linguistic regions (French, German, Italian, Romansh).

About Swiss Serenity

The company has helped more than 110,000 clients who opened a case file to identify dispersed or forgotten pension assets, enabling the recovery of 328 million francs in total.

Swiss Serenity focuses exclusively on research and identification of unclaimed assets. The company does not manage funds, does not provide financial advice, and does not make investment decisions. Its service consists of helping Swiss workers find their pension assets and connecting them with appropriate institutions.

The company operates in compliance with Swiss standards and collaborates with the Central Office 2nd Pillar to facilitate administrative searches.

