Missouri Injury Law Firm Attorney Robert Wann Recognised With Elite Lawyer Award

HIGH RIDGE, MO, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Litigation attorney Robert Wann has been selected to receive the Elite Lawyer Award, a prestigious honor that recognizes attorneys who demonstrate exceptional achievement, skills, and experience in their practice areas. The Elite Lawyer Award is presented only to the most outstanding legal professionals who meet rigorous criteria for excellence in client service and legal expertise.

Robert Wann, who serves as a litigation attorney at Missouri Injury Law Firm, was recognized for his proficiency in personal injury law and his commitment to upholding the highest ethical standards in legal practice. The Elite Lawyer selection process evaluates attorneys based on their qualifications, professional accomplishments, and ability to deliver high-quality legal services to clients. Attorneys must demonstrate legal proficiency, earn recognition from their peers, and maintain exemplary ethical standards to receive this distinction.

"The Elite Lawyer Award recognizes the most outstanding and experienced attorneys in their fields," according to the organization's announcement. "After considering the qualifications of attorneys to determine whether they meet our demanding criteria, Elite Lawyer acknowledges legal practitioners who have the skills and experience needed to meet their client expectations and provide high-quality legal services."

Wann joined Missouri Injury Law Firm as an attorney in 2017, bringing extensive experience from his previous role as a law clerk for a major Fortune 500 insurance company. His practice focuses on personal injury, workers compensation, wrongful death, medical malpractice, DWI and DUI defense, and traffic law. He represents clients in cases involving automobile accidents, truck collisions, motorcycle crashes, workplace injuries, and medical negligence. He is dedicated to advocating for injury victims and helping clients recover full compensation for their damages.

"By demonstrating legal proficiency, achieving recognition from their peers, and upholding the highest ethical standards, they have rightfully earned a spot in our exclusive directory and the prestigious title of elite lawyer," the Elite Lawyer organization stated in presenting the award.

Wann earned his Juris Doctor degree with a concentration in civil litigation from St. Louis University School of Law. He completed his undergraduate education at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, where he graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in political science. During his undergraduate career, Wann served as president of the Sigma Tau Gamma fraternity and president of the SIUE Political Science Association. He also participated in study abroad programs in Ireland and the West Bank, expanding his global perspective.

He is admitted to practice law in Missouri and Illinois, as well as before the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri and the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri. Wann maintains active membership in several professional organizations, including the Missouri Bar Association, Illinois Bar Association, Jefferson County Bar Association, and Missouri Association of Trial Attorneys.

The Elite Lawyer Award adds to the firm's reputation for legal excellence and client advocacy in personal injury matters across Missouri. Wann continues to represent clients in personal injury cases, applying his experience and legal knowledge to pursue favorable outcomes for those who have suffered injuries due to negligence or wrongful conduct. The recognition reflects his ongoing commitment to providing quality legal representation and achieving results for clients facing challenging circumstances.

For more information about Robert Wann and Missouri Injury Law Firm, visit www.injurylawyers-stlouis.com or view his Elite Lawyer profile at www.elitelawyer.com. to learn more about his practice.

