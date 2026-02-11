SageX Launches Unstructured Data Platform for AI Data Transformation - Emerges As The Infrastructure Layer Powering Reliable Enterprise AI Systems

NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEW YORK, NY - February 11, 2026 - -

SageX, an AI-native enterprise data platform, today announced its position as the platform solving one of the most critical barriers to enterprise AI adoption: the unstructured and multimodal data problem. By operating as a continuous AI unstructured data translation layer, SageX enables enterprises to convert fragmented, messy information into structured, governed, AI-ready intelligence that models and autonomous systems can reliably act upon at scale.

As organizations accelerate the deployment of artificial intelligence across operations, the primary limitation is no longer model capability but data quality. More than 80 percent of enterprise knowledge exists in unstructured formats, including PDFs, contracts, emails, support tickets, screenshots, audio transcripts, images, engineering logs, and video files. This information is typically distributed across disconnected systems, inconsistently labeled, duplicated across repositories, and frequently outdated. While AI models continue to improve in reasoning and generation, they remain highly dependent on the quality and consistency of their inputs.

Enterprises increasingly report that AI systems underperform in production environments due to unreliable context. Retrieval-augmented generation systems surface stale or conflicting documents, leading to hallucinations. Agent-based workflows fail in subtle but costly ways when acting on incomplete or contradictory information. Compliance-sensitive processes require ongoing human validation because the underlying data cannot be fully trusted. Industry observers, including Andreessen Horowitz, have emphasized the growing need for a dedicated AI data translation layer capable of continuously transforming unstructured data into machine-legible and governed formats suitable for enterprise AI deployment.

SageX addresses this structural bottleneck by functioning as persistent data infrastructure rather than a one-time data cleanup solution. The platform ingests unstructured and multimodal data across enterprise systems, extracts context-aware structure aligned with business semantics, reconciles inconsistencies across sources, and maintains validation, lineage, and freshness over time. The resulting outputs are delivered directly into downstream AI systems, enabling more reliable deployment of RAG pipelines, AI agents, analytics platforms, compliance workflows, contract intelligence systems, onboarding automation, customer support applications, and enterprise search tools.

Instead of building brittle pipelines tailored to individual AI use cases, organizations can establish a durable foundation that supports multiple AI workloads simultaneously. By continuously translating enterprise knowledge into structured, machine-readable intelligence, SageX reduces the need for manual oversight while increasing the reliability and auditability of AI-driven decisions. This shift enables enterprises to move beyond pilot programs and proof-of-concept deployments toward production-grade AI systems embedded within core business processes.

As AI transitions from experimental capability to operational infrastructure, enterprises are recognizing that competitive advantage increasingly depends on the ability to operationalize knowledge at scale. The ability to extract structure from documents, images, logs, and video; reconcile conflicting information; maintain data freshness; and provide governed retrieval is emerging as a foundational requirement of the modern AI stack. Without this layer, even the most advanced models remain constrained by fragmented and deteriorating data environments.

By positioning itself at the foundation of the enterprise AI stack, SageX aims to unlock the full operational potential of artificial intelligence while reducing operational risk, compliance exposure, and long-term maintenance complexity. As AI adoption accelerates globally, organizations are discovering that the success of intelligent systems depends less on model sophistication and more on the integrity of the data infrastructure beneath them.

https://vimeo.com/1009916128/fb251a6fb5?

SageX is an AI-native enterprise data platform designed to transform unstructured and multimodal data into governed, machine-readable, workflow-ready intelligence. By continuously refining and operationalizing enterprise knowledge, SageX enables reliable AI deployments across critical business functions. For more information, visit https://www.sagexglobal.ai/

###

For more information about SageX AI, contact the company here:



SageX AI

Pratik Vyas

pratik@sagexglobal.ai

131 W 33 Street

Floor 16

New York, 10001

United States