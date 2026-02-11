Splashtop K.K. Secures No.1 Market Share in Japan’s Remote Access Services Market, Driven by Growing Demand for Remote Support

TOKYO, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splashtop K.K., the Tokyo-based subsidiary of Splashtop Inc. and provider of remote access solutions in Japan, has achieved the No.1 market share* in Japan’s remote access services market, according to Fuji Chimera Research Institute’s analysis in the 2025 Marketing Research Survey of Communication-Related Markets market survey. This marks the second consecutive year that the company has ranked first in the survey, following its No.1 position in fiscal year 2023.

Trends in Japan’s Remote Access Services Market*

According to the report, revenue in Japan’s remote access services market reached JPY 41.2 billion in fiscal year 2024 and is projected to grow to JPY 42.8 billion in fiscal year 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.9 points. Looking ahead, the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2%, reaching JPY 49.9 billion by fiscal year 2030.

In addition to steady demand driven by the establishment of hybrid work styles and business continuity planning (BCP) initiatives, demand has been increasing in recent years for use cases such as remote device operation and remote support aimed at enhancing security awareness, promoting onsite digital transformation (DX), and addressing labor shortages—particularly in the manufacturing and healthcare sectors. As a result, the report forecasts continued expansion of remote access usage beyond traditional remote work applications.

Achieving No.1 in Japan Through Diversification Beyond Telework*

Within the Japanese remote access services market analyzed in the report, Splashtop K.K. achieved the No.1 position in revenue share for fiscal year 2024, with a share of 15.8%, and is expected to maintain the top position again in fiscal year 2025.

In addition, the company ranked first in user (ID) share in fiscal year 2024, capturing 12.0% of the market.

The Splashtop solution combines ease of use—allowing deployment as early as the same day—with affordable pricing, while delivering secure and high-speed remote access protected by SSL/TLS and AES 256-bit encryption. It also offers low-latency performance supporting up to 240 frames per second (in 5G environments), along with a wide range of management features such as single sign-on (SSO) integration and centralized installation across employee PCs, enhancing convenience for both administrators and end users.

Furthermore, to address increasingly distributed and diverse endpoint management needs, the Company began offering Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM) last year, enabling a more integrated and unified operational environment.

From fiscal year 2024 to fiscal year 2025, revenue growth was supported not only by replacement demand, but also by expanded adoption in the remote support domain beyond traditional telework use cases. The Company’s flexibility in supporting both cloud-based and on-premises environments, its ability to deliver high performance at a competitive price point, and its comprehensive support features that reduce administrative workload have all been positively evaluated.

In addition to remote work, adoption is expanding for remote support use cases such as device management for companies with multiple locations, digital signage, and unmanned retail stores. As rising costs have also led to increased switching from competing services, demand for advanced remote support continues to grow. By further enhancing support capabilities across multiple dimensions, the Company expects to maintain its market share going forward.

“We are deeply grateful to our users, as well as to our many resellers and partner companies, for once again being recognized as No.1* in Japan’s remote access services market,” said Yoshiaki Mizuno, Representative Director, Splashtop K.K. “Looking ahead, we will actively leverage AI-driven autonomous endpoint security capabilities to further support our customers’ security needs. By 2027, we aim to become No.1 not only in the remote access market, but also in the remote support and AEM markets, including use cases such as point-of-sale systems, serving robots, and digital signage.”

Going forward, Splashtop K.K., headquartered in Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, will continue to provide a remote access and support platform that enables secure, centralized management of diverse devices and usage environments across industries and company sizes, supporting evolving needs and helping to realize more flexible and productive ways of working.

About Splashtop

Splashtop is the top-rated global provider of remote work, support, and management solutions that simplify security and performance in the work-from-anywhere world. With customer success as the #1 priority, Splashtop’s technology is easy to deploy, use, and manage for small and midsize businesses and enterprises, offering advanced security features, high-throughput, broad device support, and 24/5 customer support. The approachable solution selected by more than 30 million users, Splashtop is a partner enabling users to grow and scale on their own terms with highly flexible plans. Splashtop is a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), aligning with Microsoft in their efforts to help customers address the evolving challenges of today’s IT landscape. Visit www.splashtop.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn more.

