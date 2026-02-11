You’re Invited: Join Salem Media at NRB for the Annual Summit Breakfast and Digital Strategy Panel

CAMARILLO, Calif., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salem Media (OTCQX: SALM) will continue one of its longest-running traditions at the upcoming National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) Convention in Nashville, hosting the annual Salem Summit Breakfast and a Digital Growth Panel for Ministry Leaders at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center.

Beginning more than 20 years ago, the Salem Summit Breakfast started with roughly 100 attendees. This year, more than 500 ministry, media, and broadcast leaders are registered to attend, marking the largest gathering in the event’s history.

The Salem Summit Breakfast will take place Wednesday, February 18, 2026 at 7:00 a.m. CT and will feature a plated breakfast, fellowship, and a conversation with Dr. David Jeremiah, Senior Pastor of Shadow Mountain Community Church and founder of Turning Point Ministries.

Dr. Jeremiah will join Salem’s Chris Gould, SVP National Programming & Ministry Relations, for a special interview reflecting on God’s faithfulness throughout his 55-year ministry and the evolving role of Christian broadcasting in reaching new generations.

“The Salem Summit Breakfast has become a cornerstone moment at NRB for connection on our shared mission,” said David P. Santrella, Chief Executive Officer. “To see this gathering grow from 100 people to more than 500 is a testament to the hunger leaders have for fellowship and practical wisdom as they navigate a rapidly changing media landscape.”

In addition to the breakfast, Salem will host a Digital Strategy Workshop for National Ministries led by Jonathan Greer, Vice President of Client Success and Yield Revenue at Salem.

Greer brings nearly 17 years of digital media and performance marketing experience, along with theological training and a lifelong ministry background, helping mission-driven organizations grow their reach while maintaining message integrity.

Two identical sessions will be offered:

Wednesday, February 18 at 3:00 p.m. CT

Thursday, February 19 at 3:00 p.m. CT

Designed specifically for leaders and marketers in national broadcast ministries, the session will cover:

The proper role of social media in a healthy growth strategy

Moving audiences from casual interest to deeper engagement

Practical, immediately actionable steps to strengthen digital outreach

Real-world data examples from ministries successfully expanding their impact

Using case studies and current performance insights, the workshop will provide a roadmap for ministries seeking to better align digital tools with their mission in an increasingly fragmented media environment.

Registration Information

Seating for both events is limited. Attendees can reserve space by registering here or emailing katherine.martinez@salemmedia.com .

About Salem Media

Salem Media is America’s premier multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content. Through its national radio network, digital platforms, and publishing brands, Salem reaches millions daily with powerful content that drives the national conversation. Learn more at salemmedia.com .