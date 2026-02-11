VALNEVA
Declaration of shares and voting rights
January 31, 2026
Company name: VALNEVA
Registered office: Îlot Saint-Joseph Bureaux Convergence – Bât. A, 12 ter Quai Perrache – 69002 Lyon
Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment B
Declaration date: correction as of February 11, 2026
|Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva
|Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights*
|Description of the change
|Date on which this change was recognized
|Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**
|
173,877,420
ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each
|189,766,949
|Double voting rights granted on 890 ordinary shares
Exercise of stock options resulting in the issuance of 337,675 new ordinary shares
|Between January 8 & January 30, 2026
Between January 12 & January 30, 2026
|189,642,627
* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.
** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.
