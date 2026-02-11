VALNEVA

Declaration of shares and voting rights

January 31, 2026

Company name: VALNEVA

Registered office: Îlot Saint-Joseph Bureaux Convergence – Bât. A, 12 ter Quai Perrache – 69002 Lyon

Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment B

Declaration date: correction as of February 11, 2026

Number of shares

composing the share capital of Valneva Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights* Description of the change Date on which this change was recognized Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**



173,877,420



ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each 189,766,949 Double voting rights granted on 890 ordinary shares







Exercise of stock options resulting in the issuance of 337,675 new ordinary shares Between January 8 & January 30, 2026







Between January 12 & January 30, 2026 189,642,627

* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.

** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.

