VALNEVA Declaration of shares and voting rights: January 31, 2026

 | Source: VALNEVA VALNEVA

VALNEVA

Declaration of shares and voting rights
January 31, 2026
__________________________________________________________________________________________

Company name: VALNEVA
Registered office: Îlot Saint-Joseph Bureaux Convergence – Bât. A, 12 ter Quai Perrache – 69002 Lyon
Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment B

Declaration date: correction as of February 11, 2026

Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva		Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights*Description of the change Date on which this change was recognizedTotal number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**
 

173,877,420

ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each		189,766,949Double voting rights granted on 890 ordinary shares

 

Exercise of stock options resulting in the issuance of 337,675 new ordinary shares		Between January 8 & January 30, 2026

 

Between January 12 & January 30, 2026		189,642,627

___________________________

* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.
** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.

Attachment


Attachments

2026_02_11 DECLARATION_VOTING_RIGHTS January 31, 2026 EN_GN

Recommended Reading