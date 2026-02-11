EssilorLuxottica: EssilorLuxottica Board of Directors Proposes Renewal of Eight Directors

EssilorLuxottica Board of Directors Proposes Renewal of Eight Directors

Paris, France (11 February 2026 – 6:00pm) – During its meeting today, EssilorLuxottica Board of Directors decided to propose to the Shareholders’ Meeting to be held on April 28, 2026 the re-appointment of the Directors whose terms of office are expiring. To further implement the staggering of the Directors’ terms of office approved by shareholders at the 2024 General Meeting, it is proposed to appoint as Directors:

For an additional three-year term Romolo Bardin José Gonzalo Virginie Mercier-Pitre Swati Piramal





For an additional two-year term



Mario Notari Cristina Scocchia Nathalie von Siemens Andrea Zappia







Implementing this staggering approach, the three-year terms of Francesco Milleri, Paul du Saillant, Jean-Luc Biamonti and Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette will expire in 2027. The mandates of Margot Bard and Sébastien Brown, Directors representing employees, were renewed in 2024 by decision of the Group’s Works Council, for a three‑year term.

“As we approach the partial renewal of our Board of Directors, I’m proud of the strong results we have delivered, the cohesive team we have built and the transformative growth journey we're advancing. Driven by a clear ambition to unlock EssilorLuxottica’s full potential, we have taken bold decisions at a defining moment in the Group’s evolution, already shaping our future in the tech and med-tech space. I would like to thank the Nomination and Compensation Committee for its proposals, which will be submitted to shareholders for approval. We remain firmly committed to open, constructive dialogue with our shareholders, and I’m confident that the Board will continue to drive our Group’s long-term success with passion and determination”, said Francesco Milleri, Chairman and CEO at EssilorLuxottica.

