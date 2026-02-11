Bass Pro Shops Presents Bulls, Bands, & Barrels Summer Jam at Iconic Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

Ridgedale, MO, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bulls, Bands, and Barrels (BBB), the premier fusion of Western sports and live music entertainment, is bringing its biggest summer celebration yet to the Ozarks with Bass Pro Shops Presents Bulls, Bands, & Barrels Summer Jam, set for June 26–27, 2026, at the iconic Thunder Ridge Nature Arena in Ridgedale, Missouri.

Set against one of the most breathtaking natural backdrops in live entertainment, the two-night Summer Jam will feature headline performances from Jon Pardi and Hudson Westbrook, along with support from Braxton Keith, Anne Wilson, The Creekers, and Tyler Nance. Each night will deliver a unique lineup of music paired with BBB’s signature high-energy Western sports competition.

Friday, June 26: Jon Pardi with Braxton Keith and The Creekers

Saturday, June 27: Hudson Westbrook with Anne Wilson and Tyler Nance

Before the music takes over, fans will experience the adrenaline-fueled action that defines Bulls, Bands, & Barrels, including elite bull riding, barrel racing, and freestyle bullfighting, showcasing some of the best athletes and stock in the sport. Known for its fast-paced format and modern production, BBB continues to redefine the traditional rodeo experience by blending top-tier competition with a festival-style concert environment.

“Thunder Ridge Nature Arena is one of the most premier destination venues in the country, and Summer Jam is the perfect place to bring together world-class Western sports and a lineup of artists designed for a high-energy, outdoor summer festival,” said BBB Founder & CEO Hunter Price. “This weekend is going to be something truly unforgettable.”

Tickets for Bass Pro Shops Presents Bulls, Bands, & Barrels Summer Jam will be available starting at $59.99. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time at BullsBandsAndBarrels.com or Ticketmaster.com.

Fans can enhance their experience with the Behind the Chutes Experience, a premium VIP add-on that includes behind-the-scenes access, merchandise vouchers, early entry, and a private concert viewing area with access to private bars.

National partners fueling the 2026 Bulls, Bands, & Barrels Tour include Bass Pro Shops, Blue Otter Polarized, Boot Barn, Zero FG Energy, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Busch Light, and COUNTRY Financial.

For more information, ticket updates, and announcements, visit BullsBandsAndBarrels.com or follow Bulls, Bands, & Barrels on social media.

About Bulls, Bands and Barrels (BBB)

Bulls, Bands, and Barrels is a premier western sports competition and entertainment tour featuring bull riding, barrel racing, bullfighting and up and coming national country music artists. “This Ain’t Your Grandpappy’s Rodeo,” the trademark BBB slogan, encapsulates the spirit of the BBB experience. This professionally produced tour brings top talent in western sports and country music to fans throughout the southeast and beyond. Bull riding and barrel racing, long considered standard rodeo events for a variety of western sports organizations, come to life and are showcased in a brand new way on the Bulls, Bands, and Barrels tour. Bull riding, often referenced as the most popular of event offerings at rodeos, makes up one third of the western sports component of BBB. Barrel racing, another of the top two competitions in rodeo, is one of the most unique events in the rodeo world, truly one of the fastest and makes up a third of the BBB event as well. The final component, freestyle bullfighting, showcases top talent in bullfighting competition when bullfighter and bull meet mano a mano for 90 seconds where, in the end, only one can be the victor. Each event on the Bulls, Bands, and Barrels tour is a

two-hour fast paced extravaganza set in a country music festival environment. The entire Bulls, Bands, and Barrels Tour features top level talent in each western emphasis while also providing top entertainment talent as a unique bonus for fans to enjoy an all in one, four events on one affordable family priced ticket, experience.

About Summit Entertainment

Founded in 2021 by Hunter Price, Summit Entertainment Company specializes in high-quality production and unforgettable festival experiences, primarily catering to family audiences and fans of country music. Known for its innovative approach and approachable style, Summit is the brain trust behind Bulls, Bands, and Barrels—the hottest western sports tour in the country. With a focus on creating memorable entertainment that brings communities together, Summit Entertainment Company continues to push boundaries in the production and festival scene, delivering experiences that resonate with audiences of all ages.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Ellen Newberg

Media Relations

Bulls, Bands, and Barrels

773-612-8241

mktg@bullsbandsandbarrels.com

