Smart Energy Pays Launches Business Accounts for Companies and Institutional Clients





CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Energy Pays, the global financial and user platform within the Smart Energy ecosystem, has launched business accounts for companies, project entities and institutional clients. The business accounts have been operational since the end of January 2026 and are designed for professional users with higher transaction volumes, international payment flows and regulatory requirements.

Smart Energy Pays is part of Smart Energy Pay Solution Ltd. and serves as the central payment and settlement platform of an integrated, internationally oriented financial and infrastructure ecosystem. The objective is to digitally enable real economic processes – in particular project-based payment and settlement structures – in a transparent and internationally usable manner.

Business Accounts for International Corporate Operations

The business accounts offered by Smart Energy Pays are specifically designed for cross-border corporate activities and act as the monetary interface between operational business processes and global payment flows.

Available account models include:

Business Basic – for SMEs, project entities and regional operators

– for SMEs, project entities and regional operators Business Professional – for industrial companies, infrastructure operators and internationally active organizations

Both account types support international fiat and crypto payments, higher transaction limits, structured settlement processes and seamless integration into the Smart Energy ecosystem.

Real Use Cases for Corporate Payment and Settlement Processes

Through the business accounts, real economic activities can be efficiently structured and processed, particularly in project-based, international and high-volume corporate environments.

Typical areas of application include:

International B2B payments and project-based allocation of funds

Settlement of supplier, operator and project-related payments

Structured payment processes for infrastructure, energy and industrial projects

Transparent allocation of payment flows to contracts, projects and performance periods

Digital settlement processes for internationally distributed corporate structures



“With the business accounts, we are creating the financial foundation for real economic use – not for speculative models. Companies today require robust, transparent and internationally deployable payment and settlement structures. Smart Energy Pays is designed precisely for this purpose: as an operational component of a closed ecosystem that connects real infrastructure, digital validation and payment processes,” says Dirk Delitz, CEO of Smart Energy Pay Solution Ltd.

Compliance and Regulatory Framework

Smart Energy Pays meets international KYC (Know Your Customer) and AML (Anti-Money Laundering) requirements. All business accounts are subject to a structured onboarding and compliance process that takes into account user profiles, transaction volumes and geographic areas of operation.

The platform works exclusively with regulated payment and financial partners. Banking-related services such as account management, payment processing and fiat transfers are provided by licensed third-party institutions. Smart Energy Pays itself is not a bank, but a digital payment and settlement platform.

Infrastructure-Oriented Approach

As an integral part of the Smart Energy ecosystem, Smart Energy Pays is fully integrated with the Smart Energy Chain (SEC) – a proprietary Layer-1 blockchain designed to map economically relevant processes such as project-based payment approvals, contractually defined performance events or time-bound settlement processes. The SEP Coin serves exclusively as a technical utility token for fees, validations and network processes within the ecosystem.

Outlook

With the introduction of business accounts, Smart Energy Pays strengthens its position as an internationally scalable payment and settlement infrastructure for enterprises. For 2026, the company plans to onboard up to 10,000 businesses from the infrastructure, industrial, energy and project-based services sectors.

The focus will be on further internationalization, scaling of operational processes and the development of additional markets – particularly in North America and selected international regions.

About Smart Energy Pays

Smart Energy Pays is the financial and user platform of the Smart Energy ecosystem and part of Smart Energy Pay Solution Ltd. The company combines digital payment processes, blockchain technology and real economic applications to create a globally scalable, regulatory-compliant financial infrastructure.

More information: www.smartenergypays.us | www.smartenergypays.io