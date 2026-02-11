E-Estate Successfully Concludes Miami Summit and Affirms Leadership in the Era of Real Estate Tokenization

MIAMI, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The digital real estate platform E-Estate held its international summit in Miami, bringing together more than 100 in-person participants, industry leaders, and top network agents. The event marked an important milestone in the company’s development and highlighted the accelerating global attention toward real estate tokenization as a new model of ownership for real-world assets.

Key representatives of the E-Estate ecosystem took the stage, including Mike Hamilton, Anthony DeLoatch, Vaughan Morrill, Brandon Ivey, Darrell Porter, and Rashid Hill. Speakers presented the platform’s long-term strategic vision, the expansion of agent infrastructure, and the role of blockchain-verified ownership in transforming the global property market.

The summit also featured the official recognition of the Top Agents of 2025, along with an open leadership panel focused on performance, team scaling, and engagement across multiple regions. More than a recap of progress, the Miami gathering signaled E-Estate’s transition into its next phase of international development.

Moving to National Scale: A 10-City U.S. Tour

Following the summit, the company announced the launch of the E-Estate 2026 National City Tour — a structured series of in-person events across ten key U.S. markets. The initiative is designed to strengthen regional leadership, expand buyer participation, and elevate market education around tokenized real estate.

The tour will include:

Raleigh, Atlanta, Houston, Ocala, Washington DC, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Columbus, Los Angeles, and Dallas.

City selection reflects real estate market dynamics, population growth patterns, and rising interest in digital assets. Each event will focus on practical education, leadership development, and the creation of sustainable regional infrastructure around the E-Estate platform.

Global Real Estate Tokenization Forum for the Company’s Two-Year Anniversary

In parallel with the national tour, E-Estate leadership confirmed preparation for a global real estate tokenization forum scheduled for fall 2026, coinciding with the company’s two-year anniversary. The forum is expected to convene international participants from the digital asset, technology, and real estate sectors.

This milestone event is intended to mark E-Estate’s shift from early validation toward international positioning and scalable expansion, supported by real-world assets, a growing global agent network, and continued platform technology development.

Real Estate Tokenization as a New Global Paradigm

E-Estate’s strategy reflects a broader worldwide movement integrating real-world assets (RWA) into blockchain-based financial infrastructure. Tokenized real estate enables fractional ownership, transparent transaction records, and programmable income distribution—reshaping how capital interacts with physical property on a global scale.

Amid accelerating interest in the RWA sector, the successful Miami Summit and the company’s 2026 expansion initiatives reinforce E-Estate’s ambition to secure a leading position in the emerging digital real estate industry.

The company views 2026 as a transition point from early growth to structured international expansion, where market education, leadership development, and technological reliability form the foundation of long-term global scale.