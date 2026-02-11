Media Advisory — HII and Path Robotics to Advance Shipbuilding with Physical AI

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What: HII, America’s largest shipbuilder, and Path Robotics, a global leader in physical AI for manufacturing, will host a memorandum of understanding signing ceremony and physical AI demonstration at Path Robotics’ headquarters on Tuesday, Feb. 17. Media will be able to film during a guided factory tour and a first look inside Path’s new physical AI innovation center with live welding and assembly demonstrations. The event is NOT open to the public, but media are invited to cover it.

Who: Following the ceremony remarks, formal MOU signing and physical AI demonstrations, media will have an opportunity to speak with Eric Chewning, HII’s executive vice president of maritime systems & corporate strategy, and Andy Lonsberry, CEO and co-founder, Path Robotics

When: Tuesday, Feb. 17, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: Path Robotics, 3950 Business Park Drive, Columbus, OH 43204

Additional Directions: Parking is available at Path’s headquarters. Please plan to park toward the west end of the building. Event signage will be posted on-site to guide you to the appropriate parking area and entrance.

RSVP: Confirmation of media attendance is required. Please RSVP by noon on Monday, Feb. 16 to Caroline Legg, clegg@path-robotics.com 203-313-4228 or Danny Hernandez, danny.j.hernandez@hii-co.com 202-264-7143 .

Safety and Attire: As this event will take place in an active manufacturing environment, closed-toed shoes are required.

About HII

HII is America’s largest shipbuilder, delivering the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain mission technologies, including unmanned systems, to U.S. and allied defense customers. HII is the largest producer of unmanned underwater vehicles for the U.S. Navy and the world.

With a more than 140-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII builds and integrates defense capabilities extending from the core fleet to C6ISR, AI/ML, EW and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: https://www.HII.com/

HII on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII

HII on X: https://www.twitter.com/WeAreHII

HII on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/WeAreHII

HII on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wearehii





About Path Robotics

Path Robotics builds physical AI for manufacturing, starting with its welding model, Obsidian­™. Path’s intelligent welding cells perform the complex, variable welds that traditional automation cannot, enabling manufacturers to overcome chronic labor shortages while increasing production capacity, and improving quality. Since its founding in 2018, the company has raised more than $300 million to incorporate intelligence through physical AI into legacy manufacturing processes, turning traditionally impossible-to-automate work into reliable, high-throughput, and high-quality production. By combining artificial intelligence, machine learning, and computer vision, Path’s physical AI enables legacy manufacturing processes to see, think, and adapt, in real time, turning the complexity that made automating these traditional processes impossible into a reality.

Contact:



Danny Hernandez (HII)

Danny.J.Hernandez@HII-co.com

(202) 264-7143