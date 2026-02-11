Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Argyle, Texas

ARGYLE, Texas, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest Dallas-area community, Toll Brothers at Furst Ranch, is coming soon to Argyle, Texas. This exclusive community will feature two collections of single-family homes on expansive 70- and 80-foot-wide home sites as well as access to an array of amenities within the 2,000-acre master plan. Site work is underway at Cross Timbers Road and SH 377 in Argyle, and the community is anticipated to open for sale in summer 2026.

Toll Brothers at Furst Ranch will offer an array of contemporary home designs on oversized home sites, featuring flexible floor plans ranging from 3,089 up to 5,967 square feet with innovative architecture and exceptional personalization options. Toll Brothers at Furst Ranch residents will also enjoy an array of master-planned amenities, including a 97-acre central park, a robust community center, miles of nature trails, and more. Home pricing is anticipated to start in the low $900,000s.





Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

"Toll Brothers at Furst Ranch offers the perfect combination of luxury living and tranquil surroundings in a convenient location," said Jay Saunders, Division President of Toll Brothers in Dallas. "With spacious home sites and thoughtfully designed floor plans, this community is ideal for those seeking a serene yet connected lifestyle."

Located in the esteemed Argyle Independent School District, Toll Brothers at Furst Ranch offers access to top-rated schools including Argyle South Elementary, Argyle Middle School, and Argyle High School. The community is also conveniently situated near major commuter routes such as Interstate 35W and Highway 114, connecting residents to the Dallas metro area, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, and nearby shopping and dining destinations.

For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Toll Brothers at Furst Ranch, call (855) 289-8656 or visit TollBrothers.com/Dallas .

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

