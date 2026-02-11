Havila Kystruten AS: Trading Update January 2026

Operational Highlights January

Occupancy reached 66%, up from 51% last January.

Average Cabin Revenue (ACR) was on par with last year due to high occupancy in lower‑priced interior cabins.

Total ticket revenue increased by about 25% compared to January last year.

Onboard sales grew by 35% compared to January last year.

Booking Position 2026

Solid booking trajectory, with 61% of 2026 capacity now booked — around 10 percentage points (or roughly 20%) ahead of the same time last year.

We target 10–15% ACR growth across cabin categories for 2026, supporting continued revenue growth and EBITDA margin expansion.

Booking Position 2027

10% of 2027 capacity is booked, about 3% points ahead of same time last year.





*The KPIs provided are sourced from the Company’s (unaudited) booking system. Consequently, there may be variations or minor discrepancies in absolute figures and periodization compared to the reported financial statements. Revenue in currency (for ACR) is based on the booking system currency rate.

Contacts:

Chief Executive Officer: Bent Martini, +47 905 99 650

Chief Financial Officer: Aleksander Røynesdal, +47 413 18 114