Azuria Water Solutions Announces the Acquisition of Caliagua, Inc.

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azuria Water Solutions, a leader in technology-enabled water solutions, today announced the acquisition of Caliagua, Inc., based in Anaheim, California.

Since 1978, Caliagua has been at the forefront of constructing, rehabilitating, and modernizing water and wastewater systems in communities across California. The company was founded by Oscar Bruner who later passed the company down to his son, Gus Bruner.

Today, the company is licensed to build and install treatment plants, pump stations, pipelines, reservoirs, industrial boilers, and cooling towers, as well as monitor and control systems. Caliagua’s engineering and construction skills serve the waterworks and wastewater industries, the private commercial and building sectors, and public agencies.

Gus Bruner and Cory Wolfrom will continue with the company to provide leadership continuity and to support a smooth transition for employees, customers, and partners.

Azuria welcomes Caliagua to the family.

About Azuria Water Solutions

Azuria is the leading provider of technology-enabled solutions for the water industry. Since 1971, the company has remained at the forefront of sustainable, cost-effective products and technologies to address aging water pipeline infrastructure. Today, Azuria can deliver more than 700 products and services across the globe. Learn more at Azuria.com.

