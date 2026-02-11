Ground Support Equipment (GSE) Market to Reach USD 12.92 Billion by 2035 | Electrification Mandates Accelerate Sustainable Fleet Modernization Says Astute Analytica

Chicago, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Ground Support Equipment (GSE) market was valued at USD 8.32 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 12.92 billion by 2035, registering a robust CAGR of 4.50% during forecast period.

The Ground support equipment (GSE) market is witnessing a definitive shift toward electric propulsion, driven by major operational mandates. Menzies Aviation set a high benchmark by adding over 850 electric GSE units to its global fleet in 2024 alone. Such aggressive procurement strategies have allowed the company to operate 17 stations with more than 50% electric equipment, while 9 of these stations have already exceeded 70% density.

Stakeholders are witnessing a transformation where environmental compliance is no longer optional but a core operational pillar. Financial commitments in the Ground support equipment (GSE) market reinforce this trend. In May 2024, dnata signed five-year framework contracts valued at over USD 210 million, with initial purchase orders totaling USD 29 million. These investments are crucial for meeting net-zero targets. Menzies Aviation reported a reduction in emissions intensity to 0.04 tCO2e per USD 1,000 revenue in 2024, proving that sustainable equipment directly correlates with improved environmental metrics.

Key Market Findings

By Application, Passenger Services to Remain at the Top

Passenger Services to Remain at the Top By Power Source , Non-Electric is Currently Holding Market Prominence

, Non-Electric is Currently Holding Market Prominence By Equipment Type, Powered Equipment (High Value) Set to Remain the Dominant Segment

Powered Equipment (High Value) Set to Remain the Dominant Segment North America to remain the key contributor to market revenue.

By Application, Record Passenger Traffic and Terminal Expansions Cement Passenger Service Segment as Market Leader

The Passenger Services segment continues to command the largest share of the Ground Support Equipment (GSE) market, directly correlated to the explosive recovery in global travel volumes. With major hubs like Orlando International Airport processing 57 million passengers in 2024, the operational strain necessitates an immediate influx of passenger-facing assets, including boarding stairs, apron buses, baggage handling, and belt loaders. This dominance is structurally reinforced by massive infrastructure projects, such as San Diego International Airport’s USD 2.2 billion terminal replacement and Vienna International’s USD 420 million expansion.

These physical footprint increases create a non-negotiable requirement for new service equipment to cover added gates and larger terminal distances. Furthermore, the emphasis on passenger experience is driving upgrades, airports are retiring aging assets in favor of modern, reliable units to prevent delays. While cargo is growing, the sheer volume of commercial flights—and the "turnaround" equipment required for every single passenger movement—ensures this application remains the primary revenue generator for manufacturers.

By Power Source, Non-Electric Propulsion Holds Dominance Due to Legacy Infrastructure and Heavy-Duty Power Demands

Despite the aggressive narrative around electrification, Non-Electric (diesel and hybrid) propulsion currently retains prominence across the global Ground Support Equipment (GSE) market due to infrastructure lag and heavy-duty operational requirements. While leaders like Menzies Aviation aim for 25% electric fleet density globally by 2025, this inverse statistic confirms that roughly 75% of the installed base remains non-electric.

The dominance of this segment is preserved by the "Used Sales" market, which accounted for 15.79% of transactions in 2024, circulating primarily diesel assets to budget-conscious operators in emerging regions where charging grids are non-existent. Additionally, military and high-load operations prioritize the raw power and endurance of combustion engines. The US Air Force’s continued funding of the Halvorsen loader program—capable of lifting 25,000 pounds—validates the reliance on conventional fuel for mission-critical logistics where electric downtime is unacceptable. Until charging infrastructure achieves global ubiquity, non-electric units remain the pragmatic, dominant choice for high-intensity ramp operations.

By Equipment Type, Powered Equipment Leads the Ground Support Equipment (GSE) Market Thanks to Autonomous Tech and High-Value Asset Upgrades

The Powered Equipment segment is set to remain the dominant revenue category, driven by the significantly higher Average Selling Price (ASP) and technical complexity of these units compared to non-powered assets. While dollies and chocks are bought in volume, the market valuation is anchored by high-ticket items like Main Deck Loaders, De-icers, and Pushback Tractors. The dominance of this segment is being amplified by the integration of advanced technologies, for instance, the USD 800 million acquisition of JBT AeroTech by Oshkosh was predicated on acquiring advanced, powered mobile systems, not static metal.

The shift toward high-capacity power units, such as SAASA’s procurement of 140 kVA ground power units, illustrates that modern aircraft require increasingly sophisticated, expensive support gear. Furthermore, the commercialization of autonomous tractors by companies like Aurrigo—deployed at 60+ airports—is transforming powered equipment from simple machinery into high-value robotic assets, further widening the revenue gap against non-powered alternatives.

Airport Infrastructure Expansions Generate Massive Equipment Procurement Demand

Construction projects are creating immediate hardware needs within the Ground support equipment (GSE) market. In 2024, Hollywood Burbank Airport commenced a replacement terminal project of 355,000 square feet, which will include 14 new gates requiring fresh ground support assets. Similarly, Vienna International Airport began a USD 420 million expansion in February 2024.

This massive undertaking adds 70,000 square meters of space and 18 bus gates, all of which necessitate dedicated loaders, tugs, and buses. San Diego International Airport is also stimulating the Ground support equipment (GSE) market through its USD 2.2 billion terminal replacement. The project spans 1.2 million square feet and will introduce 30 new gates for commercial aircraft. Orlando International Airport is following suit, constructing 8 new aircraft positions at Terminal C for 2025 completion. These infrastructure booms ensure a steady stream of orders for manufacturers, as existing fleets cannot support such rapid physical expansion.

Strategic Acquisitions Consolidate Manufacturing Power and Market Dominance

Consolidation is altering the competitive dynamics of the Ground support equipment (GSE) market. A pivotal moment occurred in January 2024 when Oshkosh Corporation acquired JBT AeroTech for USD 800 million. This merger combines manufacturing prowess with advanced technological capabilities. In the services sector, dnata secured a 7-year ground handling license at Rome Fiumicino in 2024, opening access to 330 potential airline customers.

Such deals indicate that market leaders are positioning themselves for long-term dominance. Smaller but significant investments also highlight regional growth in the Ground support equipment (GSE) market. SAASA in Peru invested USD 4.2 million in a new fleet in late 2024, taking delivery of 20 units worth USD 2.2 million that same year. The remaining 10 units, valued at USD 2 million, are scheduled for 2025. These strategic capital expenditures demonstrate that equipment renewal is a global priority, not limited to major hubs in North America or Europe.

Cargo Logistics Demands Specialized High-Capacity Equipment Specifications in the Ground Support Equipment (GSE) market

The cargo segment of the market is demanding higher capacity and specialized features. Mallaghan received its 289th order from LSG Sky Chefs in late 2024, extending their supply agreement through 2027. Operational readiness for 2025 includes the delivery of 96 high-tech catering trucks. These vehicles are essential for maintaining the efficiency of airline catering logistics as passenger volumes rebound.

Technical advancements are evident in the specs requested by the Ground support equipment (GSE) market. Mallaghan's new electric toilet service truck features a 3000-liter tank and utilizes 80V Lithium-Ion batteries. Additionally, their de-icers now boast a pre-mix tank capacity of 7000 liters and an anti-ice tank of 1200 liters. With fluid delivery pumps achieving 200 liters per minute, these units offer the speed and volume necessary to minimize aircraft turnaround times during peak winter operations.

Autonomous Technology Deployments Reduce Labor Costs and Safety Risks

Automation is rapidly moving from concept to reality in the Ground support equipment (GSE) market. Aurrigo secured approval for its autonomous technology at 60+ airports in 2025, signaling widespread industry acceptance. Their trial at Schiphol Airport ran for 6 months ending in February 2025, validating the reliability of driverless dollies in complex environments. Aurrigo has now developed 6 distinct types of autonomous vehicles to meet diverse airport needs.

The integration of semi-automated units is also visible in the Ground support equipment (GSE) market. SAASA ordered 8 JST-25-LPG tractors and 2 TPX-200-MTX towbarless tugs to enhance ramp safety and efficiency. Meanwhile, Aurrigo deployed its 3rd generation vehicle at Changi Airport in January 2024. These innovations promise to reduce labor costs and human error, offering a compelling return on investment for operators facing staffing shortages.

Military Contracts Provide Stable Revenue Baseline for Manufacturers

Government spending remains a stable pillar of the Ground support equipment (GSE) market. The US Air Force issued a solicitation for a 5-year contract for Halvorsen loader support in 2024. These massive loaders, with a lift capacity of 25,000 pounds and a curb weight of 32,000 pounds, are critical for global military logistics. In June 2024, USD 4.9 million in operations funds were obligated for this specific support program.

The total cumulative face value of the military bridge contract stands at USD 95.8 million, highlighting the scale of defense investments in the Ground support equipment (GSE) market. Additionally, the US Navy obligated USD 63.2 million for aircraft procurement support in September 2024. Infrastructure projects also play a role, with a ramp repavement contract at Ebbing Air National Guard Base awarded for USD 35.6 million. These contracts ensure a baseline of high-value manufacturing activity regardless of commercial fluctuations.

Sustainability Metrics Force Rapid Innovation in Green Equipment Design Across the Ground Support Equipment (GSE) Market

Environmental data is reshaping product development in the Ground support equipment (GSE) market. Menzies Aviation achieved a 19% reduction in emissions intensity per full-time employee, dropping to 2.36 tCO2e in 2024. Textron GSE reported a 30% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions in its 2024 data compared to a 2019 baseline. These metrics compel manufacturers to innovate faster to help clients meet regulatory caps.

Creative solutions are emerging within the Ground support equipment (GSE) market to overcome infrastructure gaps. A mobile charging unit deployed by Menzies in Perth now supports 10 electric GSE assets simultaneously, saving 27 tCO2e per month. Furthermore, Menzies received 5,937 carbon credits in 2024, creating a financial incentive for green operations. Such data points prove that sustainability is becoming a quantifiable asset rather than just a corporate social responsibility goal.

Regional Market Shifts Create New Growth Opportunities Worldwide

North America maintained a strong position, holding a 30.02% share of the global Ground support equipment (GSE) market in 2025. However, emerging markets are showing significant activity. BKJ Airports in India partnered with TLD for a green fleet in September 2025, indicating a shift toward modern equipment in Asia. Menzies is also active in the Pacific, investing in 27 new electric GSE units and 4 hybrid trucks for Australia and New Zealand in 2024.

Market segmentation reveals changing buyer behaviors in the Ground support equipment (GSE) market. The Used Sales segment accounted for 15.79% of the market in 2024, catering to budget-conscious operators. However, New Sales are projected to dominate with a 53.24% share by 2026. In Europe, Menzies has set an ambitious target for a 50% electric fleet share by 2025, a goal that will drive substantial new equipment orders across the continent.

Passenger Volume Surges Demand High-Power Equipment Solutions

High passenger throughput is taxing current fleets, necessitating robust power solutions in the Ground support equipment (GSE) market. Orlando International Airport handled 57 million passengers in 2024, creating immense pressure on ramp operations. To meet such demand, SAASA's new GPU-409 ground power units are rated at 90 kVA, while their larger GPU-414 units deliver 140 kVA. These power ratings are essential for servicing modern, energy-intensive aircraft.

Future-proofing is key for stakeholders in the Ground support equipment (GSE) market. SAASA ordered 3 NBL-E-MK2-HIS hybrid conveyor belts and 3 TXL-838-WID lower deck hybrid loaders for 2025 delivery. TLD supports this global demand through 11 manufacturing facilities. With Menzies aiming for 24% global fleet electrification in 2025, the industry is poised for a sustained period of capital investment and technological upgrading.

Ground Support Equipment Market Key Players:

Aero Specialties Inc.

Cavotec Group

Global Ground Support LLC

JBT Corporation

JCB

Jungheinrich AG

Komatsu Ltd.

Mallaghan

Oshkosh Aerotech LLC

Textron Inc.

TLD Group

TREPEL Airport Equipment GmbH

Toyota Material Handling, Inc.

Tronair

Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co., Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Type

Powered GSE

Non-powered GSE

By Application

Aircraft Handling

Passenger Handling

Cargo Handling

By Power Source

Electric

Non-Electric

Hybrid

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

