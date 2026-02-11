Composite Adhesives Market to Reach US$ 6.49 Billion by 2033 | EV Lightweighting and Structural Bonding Applications Accelerate Demand Says Astute Analytica

Chicago, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to recent data from Astute Analytica, the global composite adhesives market was valued at US$ 3.86 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit the market valuation of US$ 6.49 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 5.30% during the forecast period 2025–2033.

The global composite adhesives market is currently experiencing robust growth, fueled by the rising demand for lightweight and durable materials across several key industries. Sectors such as aerospace, automotive, and construction are increasingly adopting composite adhesives to meet performance requirements while reducing weight and enhancing structural integrity.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/composite-adhesives-market

Among the diverse range of adhesive products available, three types dominate the composite adhesives market: epoxy, polyurethane, and acrylic adhesives. Each of these adhesives offers distinct advantages tailored to specific application needs. Epoxy adhesives are prized for their exceptional strength and excellent resistance to environmental factors such as moisture and chemicals. Polyurethane adhesives provide flexibility and impact resistance, making them suitable for dynamic load-bearing applications.

Electric Vehicle Revolution Driving Change in Composite Adhesives Market

The rapid rise of the electric vehicle (EV) industry is profoundly transforming the composite adhesives market. As automakers strive to enhance battery efficiency and overall vehicle performance, there is a growing reliance on lightweight materials such as carbon fiber and aluminum. Composite adhesives play a critical role in this shift by enabling strong, durable bonds between these materials while significantly reducing vehicle weight. This reduction in weight is essential for improving EV range, energy efficiency, and driving dynamics.

Tesla’s Model Y serves as a prime example of how composite adhesives are integrated into modern EV manufacturing. Each vehicle incorporates more than 15 kilograms of composite adhesives, which are used to bond carbon fiber and aluminum components. This bonding technique allows Tesla to achieve a dramatic weight reduction without compromising structural integrity or safety.

Similarly, Rivian’s R1T pickup truck utilizes advanced composite adhesives in its construction to achieve a remarkable 20% reduction in vehicle weight. This weight savings enhances both the range and durability of the vehicle, key factors for consumer satisfaction in the EV market. The innovative use of adhesives in bonding various lightweight materials demonstrates how emerging EV manufacturers are leveraging material science to push the boundaries of vehicle efficiency and performance.

Shift Toward Bio-Based and Sustainable Composite Adhesives

The composite adhesives market is currently experiencing a significant transformation driven by the increasing adoption of bio-based and sustainable formulations. Manufacturers are responding proactively to rising environmental concerns and stringent regulatory pressures aimed at reducing the ecological impact of industrial products. This shift reflects a broader global movement toward sustainability, where industries are prioritizing eco-friendly materials without compromising on performance or quality.

In 2024, the production of bio-based polyurethane adhesives reached an impressive milestone of 150,000 metric tons, signaling strong market acceptance and growing consumer demand for greener alternatives. Companies like Henkel and Sika have emerged as key leaders in this space, investing heavily in research and development to refine bio-based adhesive technologies.

Bio-based polyurethane adhesives are being increasingly utilized across a wide spectrum of industries, including packaging, construction, automotive, and electronics. Their versatility allows them to replace traditional adhesives in many applications while offering comparable mechanical strength, durability, and bonding reliability. One of the most compelling advantages is their ability to significantly reduce carbon footprints, contributing to lower greenhouse gas emissions during both production and end-of-life disposal.

Dominance of Epoxy-Based Composite Adhesives in the Market

Epoxy-based composite adhesives currently hold a commanding position in the composite adhesives market, capturing over 37% of the total market share. This dominance is largely attributed to the exceptional mechanical properties of epoxy resins, which make them highly desirable for a wide range of industrial applications. Epoxy adhesives are renowned for their high tensile strength, which ensures robust bonding capable of withstanding significant mechanical stress.

Beyond their mechanical strength, epoxy-based adhesives exhibit remarkable resistance to environmental factors such as moisture, chemicals, and temperature variations. This durability ensures that bonded joints remain reliable and intact even under harsh conditions, increasing the longevity and safety of the products in which they are used.

The global demand for epoxy resins is projected to reach approximately 4.37 million tons in 2024, reflecting strong growth driven by expanding industrial activities and technological advancements. To meet this rising demand, production capacity is expected to increase significantly, with forecasts estimating a growth to 5.91 million tons by 2029. This anticipated expansion underscores the ongoing investment and development within the epoxy resin sector to support evolving market needs.

Asia Pacific: The Largest Market for Composite Adhesives

Asia Pacific has solidified its position as the largest composite adhesives market globally, commanding an impressive share of over 49% of the total market. This dominant position is fueled by the region’s rapid pace of industrialization, urbanization, and expansive infrastructure development. Key countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are at the forefront of this growth, each contributing significantly to the overall demand for composite adhesives across diverse industries.

China stands out as the powerhouse within the Asia Pacific region, generating more than 80% of the regional market revenue for composite adhesives. The country’s annual consumption exceeds 1.2 million tons, underscoring its vast scale and influence. This leadership is largely driven by China’s massive construction sector, which alone accounts for approximately 40% of the region’s adhesive consumption. The construction boom, characterized by large-scale urban projects and infrastructure expansion, creates a substantial demand for high-performance adhesives.

India ranks as the second-largest contributor to the Asia Pacific composite adhesives market, consuming roughly 300,000 tons annually. The growth in India’s adhesive consumption is primarily propelled by the expanding automotive and electronics sectors. As India accelerates its industrial development and modernizes manufacturing, the use of composite adhesives in automotive production and electronic device assembly has seen significant growth.

Global Composite Adhesives Market Major Players:

3M

Arkema SA

Bostik

Dow

H.B. Fuller

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Huntsman International LLC.

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

ITW Engineered Polymers GmbH

LORD Corporation

Master Bond Inc

Parker Hannifin Corp

Permabond LLC

Sika AG

Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Product

Acrylic

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Cyanoacrylate

Others

By Applications

Automotive & Transportation

Aerospace & Defense

Electrical & Electronics

Construction & Infrastructure

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

For more information about this report visit: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/composite-adhesives-market

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global market research and advisory firm providing data-driven insights across industries such as technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and more. We publish multiple reports daily, equipping businesses with the intelligence they need to navigate market trends, emerging opportunities, competitive landscapes, and technological advancements.

With a team of experienced business analysts, economists, and industry experts, we deliver accurate, in-depth, and actionable research tailored to meet the strategic needs of our clients. At Astute Analytica, our clients come first, and we are committed to delivering cost-effective, high-value research solutions that drive success in an evolving marketplace.

Contact Us:

Astute Analytica

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

For Sales Enquiries: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Website: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/

Follow us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube