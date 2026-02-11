LECTRA: Q4 and Full Year 2025 financial report available

Q4 and Full Year 2025 financial report available

Paris, February 11, 2026 – Lectra informs its shareholders, in compliance with article 221-4-IV of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers, that the Management Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditions and Results of Operations for the fourth quarter and the full year 2025 is available on the company's website: www.lectra.com

It is also available, upon request, at the company's headquarters 16-18 rue Chalgrin, 75016 Paris (email: investor.relations@lectra.com)

About Lectra



At the forefront of innovation since its founding in 1973, Lectra provides industrial intelligence technology solutions - combining software in SaaS mode, cutting equipment, data, and associated services - to players in the fashion, automotive and furniture industries. Lectra accelerates the transformation and success of its customers in a world in perpetual motion thanks to the key technologies of Industry 4.0: AI, big data, cloud and the Internet of Things. The Group is present in more than one hundred countries. The production sites for its cutting equipment are located in France, China and the United States. Lectra's 2,800 employees are driven by three core values: being open-minded thinkers, trusted partners and passionate innovators. They all share the same concern for social responsibility, which is one of the pillars of Lectra's strategy to ensure its sustainable growth and that of its customers. Lectra reported revenues of €507 million in 2025, including €89 million in SaaS revenues. The Company is listed on Euronext, and is included in the CAC All Shares, CAC Technology, EN Tech Leaders and ENT PEA-PME 150 indices.



For more information, visit lectra.com .

