Énergir Announces the Appointment of Mary-Ann Bell as Chair of the Board of Directors

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Énergir inc. (“Énergir”) announces the appointment of Ms. Mary-Ann Bell as Chair of its Board of Directors (the “Board”), effective February 11, 2026. Ms. Bell previously served on the boards of Énergir Inc. and Valener Inc. (now Énergir Développement inc.) from 2014 until Valener’s privatization in 2019. She rejoined the Board in August 2025.

She succeeds Mr. Ghislain Gauthier, who has served as Chair of the Board since November 2020. Mr. Gauthier had advised the Board of his decision not to stand for re-election in November 2025.

Ms. Mary-Ann Bell is an engineer and corporate director with more than 30 years of experience in the telecommunications sector and over 10 years of experience in the governance of public organizations. During her career, primarily with the Bell Canada group, she held several executive positions, including Chief Operating Officer. Since 2020, she has served on the Board of Directors of the publicly traded company AtkinsRéalis Group Inc., where she chairs the Human Resources Committee. She is also a director of the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD) and the Institute for Governance of Private and Public Organizations (IGOPP). Ms. Bell has previously served on the boards of Cogeco Communications Inc. and Cogeco Inc., where she chaired the Governance Committee (2016 to January 2026), NAV Canada (2014–2023), Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (2012–2018) and the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS), where she served as Chair of the Board from 2012 to 2017. Highly engaged in the community, she has also served as a director and chair of several non- profit organizations. Ms. Bell holds a Bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering from Polytechnique Montréal, a Master’s degree in Science from INRS, and has completed the Directors Education Program at the College of Corporate Directors.

“We are pleased to welcome Mary-Ann Bell as Chair of the Board. Her extensive executive experience in leadership roles and on numerous boards across a wide range of sectors, her strong understanding of corporate governance issues and her strategic insight will be key assets in supporting Énergir as it continues to execute its strategic plan in the context of Québec’s energy transition,” said Éric Lachance, President and Chief Executive Officer of Énergir.

“I would also like to thank Mr. Gauthier for the significant contribution of his leadership over the past twelve years on the Board, including five years as Chair. During his tenure, the Board guided Énergir through major transformative initiatives, including the implementation of our Vision 2030–2050 and the development of new offerings, such as electricity–natural gas dual-energy solutions, the development of Québec’s renewable natural gas sector and, more recently, geothermal energy. These achievements have enabled Énergir to move forward with rigour and stability in a rapidly evolving energy environment. On behalf of Énergir, we wish him every success in his future endeavours,” Mr. Lachance added.

About Énergir

Énergir Inc. mainly holds a 71% interest in Énergir, L.P., for which it acts as the General Partner. With more than $11 billion in assets, Énergir, L.P. is a diversified energy business whose mission is to meet the energy needs of approximately 540,000 customers and the communities it serves in Quebec and the State of Vermont in the United States. Énergir, L.P. is the largest natural gas distribution company in Quebec, where, through its joint ventures, it also generates electricity from wind power. Through its subsidiaries and other investments, Énergir, L.P. has a presence in the United States, where it generates electricity from hydraulic, wind and solar sources; it is also the largest electricity distributor and the sole pipeline natural gas distributor in the State of Vermont. Énergir, L.P. values energy efficiency and invests its resources and continues its efforts in energy projects, such as renewable natural gas and liquefied and compressed natural gas. Through its subsidiaries, it also provides a variety of energy services.



