As AI Transforms the Future of Work, Iona University Partners with Industry Leaders to Launch Groundbreaking Summer Program

New Rochelle & Bronxville, N.Y., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As artificial intelligence rapidly transforms the economic landscape and the future of work, Iona University today announced a bold new summer program designed to place students at the intersection of education, industry and technological innovation as they prepare for evolving workplaces.

Education in Real Life reflects the vision of Iona President Seamus Carey, Ph.D., and builds upon Iona’s mission of meeting modern-day challenges while remaining anchored in its foundational commitment of providing a transformative educational experience.

Set to launch this May, the four-week program will engage with three critical industries: energy, construction and hospitality. Students will simultaneously study texts that provide context and meaning to the human experience as expressed through these fields.

“It is no secret that AI is having a profound effect on the workplace across nearly every sector of the economy, changing both the prospect of work and perhaps even its meaning, for the future our students will live in. The best way to ask questions about what’s ahead is to start with what leaders in key sectors are already doing, and how they see the technology influencing their operations and opportunities,” Carey said. “Education in Real Life starts there, while remaining rooted in our commitment to an education that deepens the capacities of human understanding and purpose. At Iona, we see artificial intelligence as a partner to the real intelligence education fosters—and that the real world demands.”

Applications to join the inaugural cohort are now open. The program will welcome 20 first- and second-year college students, each of whom will receive a $1,000 stipend and three (3) free credits as part of this innovative learning experience. Learn more at iona.edu today.

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

Through coursework, conversation with industry leaders, small-group activities and site visits, students will examine how AI and other digital technologies are rapidly reshaping planning, performance and workforce needs. At the same time, students will connect industry knowledge with the reading of texts relevant to the themes raised by consideration of energy, building, hospitality, and the world they shape.

The first group of industry partners includes Eos Energy Enterprises; Consigli Construction Co., Inc.; Union Square Hospitality Group; Wyndham Hotels & Resorts; and legendary Westchester restaurateur John Crabtree. Working alongside Iona faculty, these partners will be central to Education in Real Life, allowing participating students to:

Explore real industries to understand their core demands and objectives as well as how AI can reconfigure strategy, systems and operations.

Engage directly with industry professionals and faculty mentors, gaining clarity on the evolution of industries and the jobs that support them.

Examine real-world career journeys and opportunities.

Connect reading and reflection to the pursuit of personal and professional goals, linking lessons with technical and professional experience.

“I want to express my gratitude to our partners for their willingness to contribute to our important and exciting experiment,” Carey said. “They are on the front lines of workforce transformation, just as our faculty are on the front lines of educational transformation. This program will no doubt serve as a catalyst for future innovation at Iona. My hope is that it will also offer a model for how the world of study and the world of work can engage in richer conversation through human connection as well as technology.”

Education in Real Life reinforces Iona’s mission to prepare students who are not only fluent in emerging technologies like AI but are also grounded in ethics, creativity and human understanding. Visit iona.edu for more information.

